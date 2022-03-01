ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas, 15 other states challenge EPA vehicle emissions rules

 6 days ago

WASHINGTON, March 1 (Reuters) - Texas and 15 other states have challenged the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s tougher vehicle emissions rules that seek to reverse a rollback issued under President Donald Trump.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a challenge joined by Ohio, Alabama, Arkansas, Alaska, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Utah. The state of Arizona filed a separate legal challenge. The new EPA rules take effect later this year and require a 28.3% reduction in vehicle emissions through 2026. (Reporting by David Shepardson)

The Associated Press

Florida to recommend against COVID vaccines for healthy kids

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo said Monday that the state will formally recommend against COVID-19 vaccinations for healthy children. Ladapo made the announcement at a roundtable event organized by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis that featured a group of doctors who criticized coronavirus lockdowns and mandate policies. It was not immediately clear when the state would release its health guidance.
FLORIDA STATE
