Energy Industry

OMV calls off deal with Gazprom on gas field, reviews Nord Stream plans

By Reuters Staff
 6 days ago

ZURICH, March 1 (Reuters) - Austrian energy group OMV has scrapped plans to take a stake in a Gazprom gas field project and is reviewing its role in the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, it said on Tuesday.

“Today, the Executive Board of OMV has decided to not further pursue negotiations with Gazprom on the potential acquisition of a 24.98% interest in the Achimov 4A/5A phase development in the Urengoy gas and condensate field and to terminate the Basic Sale Agreement dated October 3, 2018,” it said in a statement.

“OMV also will review its involvement in the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.” (Reporting by Michael Shields Editing by Chris Reese)

