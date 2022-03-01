Warm and dry for now but rain is on its way

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Expect things to stay quiet and pleasant for the overnight hours as we fall to the low 50s under mostly clear skies. As we go through the day Sunday, the focus is going to be on an approaching cold front from the northwest. Since this front looks to not arrive in our local area until later in the afternoon, we’ll keep things dry and mostly sunny for the morning hours, with cloud cover increasing after that around lunchtime as the front moves ever so closer. By the time we reach the late afternoon, the front will have made its way into the western part of the region, bringing a few showers with it. These showers will continue moving eastward along with the front, overspreading the remainder of the Tri-State during the evening hours and exiting to the southeast by about 10 PM. The chance for rain with this front looks like it will be a little higher than the previous one, but still hit-or-miss overall at around 30%. Temperature-wise, we’ll see another warm day out ahead of the front, topping out in the low 70s for highs prior to its passage.

DOTHAN, AL ・ 9 DAYS AGO