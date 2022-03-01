Chellaston: Crash sends car into front of supermarket

Another Tesla driver’s death has happened again. In late February, Terry L. Siegal, 74, was driving his Tesla Model 3 in Independence, Missouri, when his Tesla appeared to stop in the middle of the highway. Siegal died after his car was hit by two other cars coming down the highway. Thankfully, his passenger and the other two drivers left with only minor injuries. Is this another Tesla Autopilot mishap or something else?

ACCIDENTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO