Accidents

Chellaston: Crash sends car into front of supermarket

BBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShoppers got a shock when a crash between two cars...

www.bbc.com

WGAU

Two killed in car crashes in Athens

A 23 year-old man from Athens was killed in a Tuesday evening motorcycle crash on Athens’ east side: the victim is identified this morning as Cameron Schmidt. Athens-Clarke County Police are investigating the wreck that happened at College Station Road and University Circle. They say his motorcycle collided with a truck that was pulling a lawn trailer.
ATHENS, GA
WAVY News 10

One dead in Manassas car crash

MANASSAS, Va. (WDVM) — Saturday morning at around 4:30 a.m., the Prince William County Police Department responded to a car crash around Prince William Pkwy and Dumfries Rd. After investigating the crash, police found that the driver of a 2003 Toyota Sienna, Jose Luis Robles Martinez, 32, of Stafford, ran through a red light and hit […]
MANASSAS, VA
WDTN

1 car flips on its top in 2 car-crash in Trotwood

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – Two cars crashed in Trotwood on Tuesday, March 1. According to 2 NEWS crews at the scene, two vehicles were involved in a crash at the intersection of Turner Road and Salem Avenue in Trotwood on Tuesday morning. Both vehicles sustained heavy damage and one of the vehicles was flipped on […]
TROTWOOD, OH
BBC

Child neglect arrest after Birmingham baby dies

A woman has been arrested after the death of a two-month-old girl. The infant died at an address on Aintree Grove, Shard End, Birmingham, at about 03:00 GMT on Wednesday, West Midlands Police said. The 37-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of child neglect and released on bail. Police...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Human remains found in Boston park belong to suspected murder victim

Human bones discovered in a park in Lincolnshire have been identified as the remains of a suspected murder victim. Lincolnshire Police said DNA tests confirmed bones found in Witham Way Country Park, Boston, belong to Ilona Golabek. Ms Golabek, 27, was last seen alive in Boston on 9 November. Kamil...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Rossendale murder arrests after woman with head injuries dies

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a woman who was found with head injuries at a house. Lisa Price, 38, was pronounced dead at the property on Spring Street in Crawshawbooth, Rossendale, at 22:20 GMT on Tuesday. The three arrested men, aged 21, 41 and 50 and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

'Monster' who killed Northwich toddler guilty of manslaughter

A man whose deadly attack on a toddler left her with a catastrophic brain injury "akin to a road traffic collision or multi-storey fall" has been found guilty of manslaughter. Brandon Heath attacked the 22-month-old girl at a house in Northwich, while her mother gave a friend a lift on 30 August 2020, Cheshire Police said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
News-Democrat

Three-car crash on I-255 near Cahokia Heights sends two to area hospitals

Two people were transported to area hospitals following a three-vehicle crash on Interstate-255 near Cahokia Heights Wednesday. One of those injured was airlifted by Arch Helicopter. Illinois State Police Trooper Joshua Korando said a preliminary investigation shows that two vehicles were parked on the right shoulder of I-255 northbound at...
CAHOKIA, IL
MotorBiscuit

Tesla Model 3 Kills Driver When It Suddenly Stopped On the Highway, Getting Hit by Two Other Vehicles

Another Tesla driver’s death has happened again. In late February, Terry L. Siegal, 74, was driving his Tesla Model 3 in Independence, Missouri, when his Tesla appeared to stop in the middle of the highway. Siegal died after his car was hit by two other cars coming down the highway. Thankfully, his passenger and the other two drivers left with only minor injuries. Is this another Tesla Autopilot mishap or something else?
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Body found confirmed as missing Ayrshire teenager Jamie Cannon

A body found in the search for a North Ayrshire teenager has been identified as Jamie Cannon. Jamie, from Saltcoats, was thought to be on his way to college when he disappeared in May last year, sparking an extensive police and community search for the teenager. His body was found...
PUBLIC SAFETY

