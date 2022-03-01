ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

'No one lies like family': Liz Scheier uncovers her mother's deep deception in 'Never Simple'

By Mary Cadden, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 6 days ago

From the start of her memoir , Liz Scheier shares a simple truth: "No one lies like family." Then, Scheier proceeds to introduce the first of many lies revealed in "Never Simple" (Henry Holt and Co., 288 pp., ★★★ out of four).

While on a break from college, Scheier plans on getting a driver's license. A normal right of passage. But there is only one problem: Her mother Judith admits to her there is no birth certificate. It turns out one was never filed. And oh, by the way, Judith was married to a man who was not Liz's father when Liz was born. This revelation begets many other lies and immediately the reader is hooked.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44FoFy_0eSeWep300
"Never Simple" by Liz Scheier Henry Hold and Co.

Sadly, lying is the least of Judith's flaws as a mother. In addition to having a pathological need to lie, she is also volatile and living with an untreated borderline personality disorder.

What unfolds for Scheier is a childhood spent, at times, either mothering her own parent or distancing herself from the relationship. Navigating childhood and adolescence is a complex balancing act at the best of times. For Scheier it was a minefield.

More: Bob Odenkirk talks new book, heart attack and saying goodbye to Saul: ‘The ending is awesome’

More: Charlize Theron recalls Tom Hardy's 'bad behavior' on 'Mad Max' set in new book: 'I didn't feel safe'

In adulthood, Scheier is introduced to new struggles like balancing nurturing her young family with her mother's abuse, manipulation and mental illness. The former was made even more formidable by  dementia. Sadly, as Scheier discovers, when you distance yourself from your family for your own mental health, they don't necessarily respect your boundaries.

Scheier writes a compelling memoir that is hard to put down. Written in decisive prose, Scheier does not coddle herself or her mother. Neither does she vilify or glorify anyone. The many adults and family that came in and out of her life or the family she never met, are not pure good or pure evil but human and therefore, flawed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZHgNw_0eSeWep300
Liz Scheier Tina Krohn

"Never Simple" is much like the memoirs of others who have grown in a world filled with chaos, with the recent " Sex Cult Nun " by Faith Jones and previous USA TODAY best sellers " The Glass Castle " by Jeannette Walls and " Educated " by Tara Westover. Much like those memoirs, "Never Simple" shows a child and young adult who, while living in chaos, has a maturity and wisdom that most adults don't possess. As a result, our response is more profound awe than merely a sympathetic aww.

More: Want to understand what led to Russia invading Ukraine? Read these 8 books

More: 'The Dark Queens' a powerful feminist history perfect for 'Game of Thrones' fans

The memoir's only flaw is in what is written but what is left unsaid. Not so much as how Scheier coped in situations with her mother, but how she coped with interacting in the world outside her home. How do you learn to trust others, how do you learn to even trust yourself? How did Scheier figure out the normal rules of society when her life was often spent outside of it.

Every reader will take something different from this memoir. Some will see themselves while others will empathize. But in the end, 'Never Simple' reminds every reader that no matter who we are and where we come from, life is never simple.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'No one lies like family': Liz Scheier uncovers her mother's deep deception in 'Never Simple'

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Odenkirk
Person
Jeannette Walls
Person
Charlize Theron
Person
Tara Westover
Person
Tom Hardy
Concord News Journal

Stubborn girl in ‘perfect health’ refused to get the Covid-19 vaccine because she felt young and strong, contracted the virus and died, her family speaks out

The Omicron wave is behind us as the number of new Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths continues to decline for several weeks now. According to the New York Times Covid-19 tracker, the country added a total of 6,753 on Sunday, while the 14-day average number of cases is down for 57% reaching 44,386 daily cases.
KIDS
Distractify

Guy Accidentally Texts Screenshot of Woman's Picture Before First Date in Viral TikTok

"First impressions are everything." While it can be argued that our perceptions of people can certainly change over time, the way someone presents themselves to you upon an initial meeting will paint the way that they look at you for a very long time. Let's say in your first meeting with them, you give off a negative vibe and that changes; if you do anything that's perceived "bad" there's a good chance that person will say something along the lines of, "yeah I always had a bad feeling about them."
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Like Family#Adolescence#Deception#Sex
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Popculture

'DWTS' Pros Maks Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd Reportedly Worried for Son During Ukraine Invasion

Dancing With the Stars Pros Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy reportedly have some worries when it comes to handling a tough conversation with their son 5-year-old son, Shai. As Chmerkovskiy returns back to the United States from Ukraine following Russia's invasion, the family is overjoyed to have the dad back home but sources say the parents are struggling finding the words to explain his absence.
THEATER & DANCE
CinemaBlend

Tyler Perry Talks Always Being Told Movies With Black Stars Won't Do Well Worldwide As New Madea Movie Hits Milestone

Tyler Perry’s beloved character Madea is back and the statistics are in: a lot of people watched her return. A Madea Homecoming debuted on Netflix last week and quickly became the No. 1 movie on the streamer, not only in the United States but in numerous countries around the world. As Perry celebrates the milestone, he’s reflecting on how the success of the movie opposes the messages the industry initially told him about the viability of his films.
MOVIES
Deadline

Laurel Goodwin Dies: Elvis Presley Co-Star, Last Surviving Cast Member Of ‘Star Trek’ Pilot, Was 79

Click here to read the full article. Laurel Goodwin, an actor who made her movie debut at age 19 opposite Elvis Presley in the 1962 feature Girls! Girls! Girls! and four years later played a crew member in the original, failed Star Trek pilot starring Jeffery Hunter, died February 25. She was 79. Her death was announced by her sister Maureen Scott. A cause was not disclosed. Born in Wichita, Kansas, and relocating to California with her family during World War II, Goodwin studied drama at San Francisco State University and was soon signed to a contract with Paramount Pictures. She debuted...
CELEBRITIES
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

406K+
Followers
50K+
Post
201M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy