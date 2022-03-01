ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Paris’s Galerie Templon to Open Outpost in New York

By Maximilíano Durón
ARTnews
ARTnews
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C2rZD_0eSeWPX200

Click here to read the full article.

Galerie Templon , one of Paris’s leading contemporary art galleries, will open a location in New York this fall. The space’s inaugural exhibition will be a solo show devoted to artist Omar Ba , who is based in New York and Dakar, Senegal.

The new location, at 293 Tenth Avenue, is located in New York’s Chelsea area, and was formerly home to Kasmin gallery. The 6,500-square-foot space will be renovated by architect Markus Dochantschi’s studio MDA. In addition to the Ba exhibition, Templon has shows planned in the coming months for artists Chiharu Shiota, Iván Navarro, Prune Nourry, Michael Ray Charles, Jim Dine, and Edward and Nancy Kienholz.

For his exhibition, Ba will “present a new series of painting investigating the complex position of Africa in today’s American and European politics,” according to a release. He will also have two major institutional shows later this year, at the Royal Museums of Fine Arts of Belgium in Brussels (opening in April) and at the Baltimore Museum of Art.

Templon was founded by Daniel Templon in Paris in 1966 and is located in the city’s Marais neighborhood. In 2016, the gallery expanded to Brussels. Daniel’s son, Mathieu Templon, had previously led the Belgian space, and will now relocate to New York to lead the new space.

In a statement, Mathieu Templon said, “In a context profoundly reshaped by the pandemic, and the renewed attractiveness of Paris as a cultural hub, it only seemed natural to expand the gallery’s footprint and organize a permanent presence in New York. A large number of our artists do not have American representation or have not exhibited in the U.S. in a long time. Our objective is to give them an opportunity to engage with new audiences and give them the global platform they deserve.”

Templon is the latest blue-chip gallery set to set up shop in Chelsea. Galeria Nara Roesler, which is based in Brazil, launched a space in the district last year, and Los Angeles’s David Kordansky has plans to inaugurate a New York gallery there this spring.

More from ARTnews.com Best of ARTnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
ARTnews

Floods Shutter Australian Museums, Artist Kim Byung-Ki Dies, and More: Morning Links for March 2, 2022

Click here to read the full article. To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines THE WAR IN UKRAINE. A Russian attack in the area of Babyn Yar Kyiv, the site of a Nazi massacre of Jews, has been condemned by Jewish groups, the New York Times reports. It was not immediately known to what degree a memorial recently unveiled there was damaged. NPR reports that, amid the invasion, some U.S. organizations that focus on Russian art fear a backlash. The Ateneum Art Museum in Helsinki has canceled plans to loan works by Finnish artist Akseli Gallen-Kallela to Moscow’s State Tretyakov Gallery, YLE reports. Russian banker Petr Aven, who has been hit with...
WORLD
ARTnews

Smuggled Pre-Columbian Sculptures Are Returned to Dominican Republic

Click here to read the full article. Twelve ancient stone sculptures seized in Puerto Rico have been returned to the Dominican Republic. The group included pre-Columbian objects belonging to the Taíno people, the Indigenous inhabitants of the Caribbean. “Investigating Cultural Property, Art and Antiquities is an important part of the HSI mission,” Ivan Arvelo, HSI San Juan Special Agent, said in a statement. “The return of these artifacts to our brothers and sisters from the Dominican Republic [is] essential for the continued partnership between the two governments.” The artifacts were returned in a handover ceremony at the Institute of Puerto Rican Culture...
ENTERTAINMENT
ARTnews

Record-Setting Franz Marc Tops Christie’s $334 M. Sale in Shanghai and London

Click here to read the full article. Launching the spring auction season with a three-part auction that took place in London and Shanghai, Christie’s sold $334 million in works from the 20th and 21st centuries on Tuesday. Between the three sales, 94 out of a total 105 lots that were offered sold. Two works—one by Stanley Whitney, the other by Gabriele Münter—came with in-house guarantees, while another 20 were secured with third-party backing. The entire grouping after several lots were withdrawn was expected to fetch an estimated hammer price of £202 million–£290 million ($269 million–$386 million). (The sale’s final sum of...
ECONOMY
ARTnews

Record-Breaking Magritte Leads Sotheby’s $297 M. London Sales

Click here to read the full article. Following Christie’s dual-city sale staged in Shanghai and London on Tuesday, Sotheby’s followed with two auctions held of modern and contemporary art in the British capital that generating $297 million. Between the back-to-back sales, 66 out of a total 74 lots sold, yielding an 89 percent sell-through rate. That number is slightly less than a stellar figure, but the rate is about the same one achieved at Christie’s sales last night. Three works by René Magritte, David Hockney and Marino Marini came with in-house guarantees, while another 16 pieces were secured with third-party backing....
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
ARTnews

Sculptor Richard Hunt to Create Work for Obama Center, Artist Antonio Seguí Dies at 88, and More: Morning Links for March 1, 2022

Click here to read the full article. To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines THE WAR IN UKRAINE. The J. Paul Getty Trust condemned Russia for apparently burning the Ivankiv Historical and Local History Museum during its invasion of Ukraine, the Los Angeles Times reports. Some 25 paintings by Maria Prymachenko are believed to have been destroyed in the fire. Russian artists and art workers are speaking out against the war amid fears of repercussions, reports the New York Times, which also covers a Miami pop-up show organized by two Ukrainian dealers, Julia and Max Voloshyn. Their Voloshyn Gallery in Kyiv is currently a bomb shelter. Art-related Russian people and firms  facing sanctions are listed in the Art Newspaper,...
VISUAL ART
ARTnews

Manchester Museum’s Attempt to Oust Director Over Palestine Statement Meets Pushback

Click here to read the full article. After Manchester University’s Whitworth Art Gallery asked its director to leave, staff at the British school and a prominent museum industry group decried the move, claiming that the controversy has been damaging to the space’s reputation. News of the gallery’s attempt to oust director Alistair Hudson was reported by the Guardian in February. It followed fierce debate during the summer over a statement that the Turner Prize–nominated group Forensic Architecture had made in solidarity with Palestine and that was displayed as part of the group’s exhibition at the museum. Neither the museum nor Hudson...
MUSEUMS
ARTnews

Essential Books: 7 Critical Overviews of Modern and Contemporary Sculpture

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, ARTnews may receive an affiliate commission. There’s an old joke describing sculpture as the thing you bump into while backing away to look at a painting. While the gag reflects the long-held bias that sculpture is somehow secondary to painting, this wasn’t always the case. During classical antiquity, three-dimensional representations of the body were considered the truest mirror of nature, and the rediscovery of sculptural fragments amid ancient Roman ruins launched the Renaissance. However, during the 17th century, France’s...
VISUAL ART
ARTnews

Vienna’s Kunsthistorisches Museum Says It Owns ‘Salvator Mundi’ Painting by Titian

Click here to read the full article. Last Friday, the Kunsthistorisches Museum Vienna returned to view a Renaissance painting of Jesus Christ, portrayed as “Salvator Mundi” or the Savior of the World. The painting’s creator was for a while uncertain, but now the museum has determined the true maker of this work, titled Christ with an Orb (ca. 1520/30): none other than the Venetian master Titian. The Kunsthistorisches Museum Vienna, which holds the second-largest collection of work by Titian in the world, recently established a multi-year research project, with the support Fund for Scientific Research/FWF, to analyze all the works by...
MUSEUMS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ethel Reed
Person
Thomas Gainsborough
Person
Barbara Kruger
Person
Jim Dine
Person
Omar Ba
ARTnews

Magritte ‘Masterpiece’ Sells for Record-Breaking $79.8 M. During Sotheby’s Sale

Click here to read the full article. A painting by René Magritte, a juggernaut within the modern art market, sold for £59.4 million ($79.8 million) at Sotheby’s on Wednesday, setting a new auction record for the Belgian Surrealist. That price is more than triple his previous record of $26.8 million, paid for the artist’s Le Principe du Plaisir (1937) at Sotheby’s in 2018. Sold during an evening sale at the house’s London location, three bidders competed for L’empire des lumières (1961). Secured with an in-house guarantee, it was expected to fetch £45 million ($60 million). With bidding starting at £40 million ($53 million),...
ENTERTAINMENT
ARTnews

Curator Adrienne L. Childs Wins High Museum’s $50,000 Driskell Prize

Click here to read the full article. Adrienne C. Childs, an art historian who serves as the adjunct curator of the Phillips Collection in Washington, D.C., is the winner of this year’s David C. Driskell Prize, an annual award for individuals in the art world who push African American art and art history in new directions that comes with a $50,000 purse. Childs has been celebrated for her work on Black artists of the 20th and 21st centuries, including the acclaimed 2020 exhibition “Riffs and Relations: African American Artists and the European Modernist Tradition” at the Phillips Collection. She has also...
WASHINGTON, DC
ARTnews

As Ukraine Remains Under Siege, Tate Faces Calls to Divest from Russian Philanthropy

Click here to read the full article. With Ukraine under siege from Moscow, Tate is facing calls to cut ties with Kremlin-linked billionaire Viktor Vekselberg, a patron of the London institution and a target of U.S. sanctions since 2008. Vekselberg, the founder of a Russian energy conglomerate associated with Vladimir Putin, is an honorary member of the Tate Foundation, the gallery confirmed to the Guardian. “We need to use every single sanction available to us: financial, cultural and sporting. We can’t be the generation that stood by while naked aggression stalked Europe,” said Labour MP Chris Bryant. “Of course Putin supporters...
ENTERTAINMENT
ARTnews

‘Rain Bomb,’ Flooding Closes Australian Cultural Institutions and Destroys Art

Click here to read the full article. It was just a couple years ago when Australia was in the news for devastating bush fires. Today, the country is now being battered what some have termed a “rain bomb.” Waves of water have wreaked havoc on Brisbane, causing flash flooding that left citizens stuck on their roofs waiting for rescue teams. ArtAsiaPacific reported that the flooding forced Australian cultural institution Queensland Cultural Centre to close. The center contains the Queensland Art Gallery and Gallery of Modern Art. So far, no damage to the galleries or the work inside have been reported, though...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paris#Art Gallery#Outpost#Mda#American#European#Belgian
ARTnews

Michael Stipe on His Collection Exhibition at the Outsider Art Fair: ‘Chickens and How Funny They Look’

Click here to read the full article. When Michael Stipe first started engaging with outsider art, he was a young buck learning the curious folkways of Athens, Georgia, while on the cusp of fronting the storied rock band R.E.M. Now, with more than 40 years of worldly and otherworldly experience behind him, he is channeling his initial inspiration into other forms—with an exhibition of artworks from his decades-old collection on view March 3–6 at the Outsider Art Fair in New York. Among the fair’s offerings presented by some 65 galleries from all over, a special booth titled “Maps and Legends: Featuring...
ATHENS, GA
ARTnews

Artists and Curators Respond to War in Ukraine, Investigators Pursue New Lead in Gardner Heist, and More: Morning Links for February 28, 2022

Click here to read the full article. To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines THE WAR IN UKRAINE. Amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, arts groups and art workers are responding. The organizers of Russia’s pavilion at the Venice Biennale, which starts in April, said they were canceling the project, Alex Greenberger reports. “There is no place for art when civilians are dying under the fire of missiles, when citizens of Ukraine are hiding in shelters, when Russian protesters are getting silenced,” artists Alexandra Sukhareva and Kirill Savchenkov said. The Garage Museum  in Moscow said it will “stop work on all exhibitions until the human and political tragedy that is...
VISUAL ART
ARTnews

Venus of Willendorf’s Origins Are Traced Back to Italy, Solving Longstanding Archaeological Mystery

Click here to read the full article. The source of the materials used to make the Venus of Willendorf, a 30,000-year-old figurine that counts among the world’s oldest artifacts, have long eluded experts. The figurine, which resembles a woman with fulsome breasts and round hips, is made of a rock known as oolite, which isn’t native to Willendorf, the village in Austria where it was found. At long last, how the oolite made its way to Willendorf appears to be solved. An anthropologist with the University of Vienna and two geologists said on Tuesday that the Venus of Willendorf’s oolite most...
ASTRONOMY
ARTnews

Sites in Benghazi, Beirut Among Most At-Risk Designated by World Monuments Fund

Click here to read the full article. The World Monuments Fund (WMF) has designated 25 cultural heritage sites around the world that are the most in need of being preserved, according to a new report that was published on Monday. For more than two decades, the nonprofit group has released a biannual list of at-risk locales that are threatened by a range of impacts from environmental factors to warfare to tourism. The sites selected that are in need of immediate preservation efforts range across places like Beirut and Benghazi to Texas and Cambodia. Historic urban centers in the Lebanese city of Beirut,...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Belgium
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Paintings
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
ARTnews

Yusaku Maezawa to Sell $70 M. Basquiat Painting at Phillips

Click here to read the full article. This spring, Japanese multimillionaire Yusaku Maezawa will part with a prized work from his collection, Jean-Michel Basquiat’s 1982 painting Untitled (Devil), which he bought just six years ago at Christie’s for $57.3 million. Scheduled to hit the block at Phillips during a New York contemporary art evening sale on May 18, the work carries an estimate of $70 million and is poised to become the most expensive lot that the house has ever sold. It is being offered with a guarantee. Basquiat’s market has soared with each auction season in recent years. In 2021...
VISUAL ART
ARTnews

A New Code for Ethical Collecting Calls on the Art Market to Do Better by Transparently Working with Dealers

Click here to read the full article. The art industry generates around $50 billion annually. A global enterprise that spans auctions, fairs, and galleries, it’s conducted through closed-door transactions, highly controlled limited access, speculative buying, and ill-tracked flipping. Despite the whole trade being predicated on an artist’s ability to produce new work,  the artist is often the most vulnerable, underpaid player. With inequity in the art world under scrutiny like never before, the market faces rising pressure to make some gesture of accountability. A few years ago, collector and ethics specialist Piergiorgio Pepe decided a more formal code of ethics was a good...
VISUAL ART
ARTnews

Paintings by Maria Prymachenko Burn as Ukrainian History Museum Weathers Destruction

Click here to read the full article. Twenty-five paintings by Ukrainian self-taught artist Maria Prymachenko were burned during Russia’s invasion in the country, the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on social media. The works had been held by the Ivankiv Historical and Local History Museum, in a town about two hours outside Kyiv that has been shelled by Russian troops. Sometimes labeled a folk artist, Prymachenko, who died in 1997, was known for her richly colored portrayals of mythical beasts and her quaint images of Ukrainians in natural settings. Prymachenko’s work is prized within Ukraine, where her art has been...
VISUAL ART
ARTnews

Additional Dealer Indicted in Connection with Inigo Philbrick Case

Click here to read the full article. As part of a case related to embattled dealer Inigo Philbrick, who pled guilty to wire fraud last year, another art dealer has also been indicted. News of Robert Newland’s indictment, which was unsealed on Friday, was first reported by Artnet News. In the indictment signed by U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss, a grand jury charged Newland, who is currently the head of sales for the art-and-technology firm Superblue, with having “provided false information and false documents and made material omissions regarding the sale, ownership and provenance of artworks.” The grand jury also said that...
FLORIDA STATE
ARTnews

ARTnews

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
409K+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1902, ARTnews is the oldest and most widely circulated art magazine in the world.

 https://www.artnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy