Paris’s Galerie Templon to Open Outpost in New York

Click here to read the full article.

Galerie Templon , one of Paris’s leading contemporary art galleries, will open a location in New York this fall. The space’s inaugural exhibition will be a solo show devoted to artist Omar Ba , who is based in New York and Dakar, Senegal.

The new location, at 293 Tenth Avenue, is located in New York’s Chelsea area, and was formerly home to Kasmin gallery. The 6,500-square-foot space will be renovated by architect Markus Dochantschi’s studio MDA. In addition to the Ba exhibition, Templon has shows planned in the coming months for artists Chiharu Shiota, Iván Navarro, Prune Nourry, Michael Ray Charles, Jim Dine, and Edward and Nancy Kienholz.

For his exhibition, Ba will “present a new series of painting investigating the complex position of Africa in today’s American and European politics,” according to a release. He will also have two major institutional shows later this year, at the Royal Museums of Fine Arts of Belgium in Brussels (opening in April) and at the Baltimore Museum of Art.

Templon was founded by Daniel Templon in Paris in 1966 and is located in the city’s Marais neighborhood. In 2016, the gallery expanded to Brussels. Daniel’s son, Mathieu Templon, had previously led the Belgian space, and will now relocate to New York to lead the new space.

In a statement, Mathieu Templon said, “In a context profoundly reshaped by the pandemic, and the renewed attractiveness of Paris as a cultural hub, it only seemed natural to expand the gallery’s footprint and organize a permanent presence in New York. A large number of our artists do not have American representation or have not exhibited in the U.S. in a long time. Our objective is to give them an opportunity to engage with new audiences and give them the global platform they deserve.”

Templon is the latest blue-chip gallery set to set up shop in Chelsea. Galeria Nara Roesler, which is based in Brazil, launched a space in the district last year, and Los Angeles’s David Kordansky has plans to inaugurate a New York gallery there this spring.