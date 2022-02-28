ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ATG posts horse race betting and iGaming decline

Cover picture for the articleSwedish betting and gaming operator AB Trav och Galopp (ATG) has reported a 2 per cent drop...

Paysafe Collaborates With Online Sports Betting, iGaming Firm Ballys: All You Need To Know

Specialized payments platform Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE) forged a new collaboration with Ballys Corp (NYSE: BALY), a casino-entertainment company with growing omnichannel online sports betting and iGaming offerings. Paysafe has launched the partnership by streamlining player deposits for both the new Bally Bet online sportsbook for Arizona and the BallyCasino.com brand...
2022 Fountain of Youth Stakes predictions, odds, preview: Horse racing picks, bets by speed-making insider

The road to the Kentucky Derby 2022 returns to South Florida on Saturday when 12 three-year-olds leave the starting gate in the 2022 Fountain of Youth Stakes on Saturday at Gulfstream Park. The Fountain of Youth Stakes 2022 awards 85 Derby qualification points to the top four finishers on a 50-20-10-5 basis, virtually guaranteeing the winner a spot in the Kentucky Derby starting gate. Mo Donegal originally was listed as the morning-line favorite, but he was scratched from the race. As a result, the Antonio Sano-trained Simplification has inherited the favorite's role, listed at 5-2 in the 2022 Fountain of Youth Stakes odds. The Todd Pletcher-trained Emmanuel is getting 3-1 odds in the 2022 Fountain of Youth Stakes field.
