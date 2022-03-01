Judge: No FBI entrapment for 3 in Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot

A judge has ruled that three men charged in a plot to kidnap Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer before the 2020 election were not entrapped by the FBI.

Jackson County Circuit Court Judge Thomas Wilson said Tuesday that the case against Joseph Morrison, Pete Musico and Paul Bellar will move forward to a tentatively scheduled pretrial examination in August and trial in September.

They are charged with providing materials to support terrorist acts, attempting to commit a felony as an associate or member of gang, and gun charges in the plot to kidnap Whitmer. They are accused of aiding six others who were charged in federal court with conspiring to kidnap Whitmer.

Five more people are also charged in state courts.