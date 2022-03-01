ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Judge: No FBI entrapment for 3 in Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ydI4a_0eSeWCIp00

A judge has ruled that three men charged in a plot to kidnap Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer before the 2020 election were not entrapped by the FBI.

Jackson County Circuit Court Judge Thomas Wilson said Tuesday that the case against Joseph Morrison, Pete Musico and Paul Bellar will move forward to a tentatively scheduled pretrial examination in August and trial in September.

They are charged with providing materials to support terrorist acts, attempting to commit a felony as an associate or member of gang, and gun charges in the plot to kidnap Whitmer. They are accused of aiding six others who were charged in federal court with conspiring to kidnap Whitmer.

Five more people are also charged in state courts.

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Entrapment#Kidnap#Democratic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

19K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy