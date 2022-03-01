ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Indiana Senate passes transgender athlete ban

By Seth Austin
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 6 days ago

INDIANA (WEHT) – A bill that would ban transgender females from playing high school sports on the girls team passed the Indiana Senate on Tuesday.

The Senate voted 32-to-18 in favor of House Bill 1041 . Supporters say the bill is about fairness, it bans no one from playing sports and it guarantees females compete only against other biological females in girls’ sports. Opponents argue the issue should be left up to the IHSAA and that it is discriminatory because it does not ban transgender males from playing boys’ sports.

Senators Vaneta Becker from Evansville, Mark Messmer from Jasper and Jim Tomes of Wadesville all voted in favor of the bill. The bill will now advance to Governor Eric Holcomb’s desk.

