Pitt County, NC

NOW in ENC: Pitt County Council on Aging March for Meals awareness

By Emily Cervarich
 6 days ago

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Join 9OYS for NOW in ENC. It’s a time for our digital reporters to dive into local topics in Eastern North Carolina and host guests to further the conversation.

In this edition, 9OYS speaks with the Executive Director for Pitt County’s Council on Aging, Rich Zeck, about the 50th anniversary of The Older Americans Act Nutrition Program and what it means for meal distribution nationwide.

The Older Americans Act Nutrition Program was signed into law in March of 1972 by President Richard Nixon. It amended the Older Americans Act of 1965 to include a national nutrition program for seniors 60 years and older. The federal legislation continues to help fund community-based programs like Meals on Wheels.

Zeck says this month is about raising awareness and support for these essential types of programs. He said it’s more than just delivering a meal, “We are delivering a meal, but we are also delivering hope, encouragement, fellowship, and human contact.”

VOLUNTEER:

Call the Council on Aging at (252)-752-1717.

They are in need of volunteers who can take an hour out of their day, a few times a week, or a few times a month, to help deliver hot meals and a friendly face to the seniors of Pitt County.

Developer behind Intersect East speaks about upcoming project

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Live. Laugh. Play. WNCT spoke with Tim Elliott, developer of Intersect East, a Pacesetter Innovation Hub for its fusion of campus, research and health programs. Renovations begin for new 19-acre urban innovation hub in uptown Greenville Intersect East project coming to Greenville’s historic warehouse district On Wednesday at 10 am at […]
GREENVILLE, NC
March marks Women’s History Month

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – With March comes celebrating the work women are doing throughout the United States and the world. For more than three decades, the U.S. has celebrated, and Governor Roy Cooper proclaimed this month as Women’s History Month in North Carolina. “The idea for women’s month and international women’s day is to challenge […]
POLITICS
Next step: People from here are finding new jobs in New Bern

NEW BERN, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Jobs have long been one of the main reasons people move. But with the rise of remote working—pushed to greater heights by the COVID-19 pandemic—some people work for employers in new cities and states without ever leaving their original home. Sometimes a job in a new city or state is […]
NEW BERN, NC
