1 man dead after shooting in North Las Vegas overnight

Police in North Las Vegas are investigating a shooting on Monday night that left a man dead.

Authorities believe the man to be in his 30s. His identity and cause of death will be released by the coroner's office.

Officers responded to the shooting around 10 p.m. in the 3900 block of West Lake Mead Boulevard, near Rancho Drive.

Crime scene investigators and the detectives were called to the scene.

A suspect in the shooting has since been taken into custody, the North Las Vegas Police Department announced on Tuesday afternoon. Donzell Nevels, 29, was arrested "without incident" and booked into the North Las Vegas Community Correctional Center for open murder with a deadly weapon, police said.

