ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Georgia Senate: Require in-person exams for abortion pills

By JEFF AMY
Seattle Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia woman would have to be examined by a physician in person and sign a consent form before she could be prescribed abortion pills under a bill passed Tuesday by the state Senate. Senate Bill 456, which passed 31-22 on a party-line vote, is...

www.seattletimes.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Midland Daily News

US regulators lift in-person restrictions on abortion pill

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday permanently removed a major obstacle for women seeking abortion pills, eliminating a long-standing requirement that they pick up the medication in person. Millions of American women will now be able to get a prescription via an online consultation and...
U.S. POLITICS
Vanity Fair

The Supreme Court Just Moved the Voting Rights Act From Life Support to Deathbed

One would be hard-pressed to find a single judicial writing in which Chief Justice John Roberts endorses an outcome that bolsters Black voting power, let alone one that treats the Voting Rights Act of 1965 with the reverence that law deserves. He was, after all, the author of Shelby County v. Holder, that nadir of constitutional law that rendered toothless a key provision of the act, giving states carte blanche to make it harder for people to vote without federal oversight. In the years since, Roberts has signaled that he’s not done undermining voting rights: Last summer he quietly joined his five other colleagues on the Supreme Court’s conservative majority to more or less finish the work he started in 2013, leaving the law for which John Lewis and many others were willing to lay down their own lives on life support.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
Atlanta, GA
Government
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
BGR.com

If you have this cheese in your fridge, throw it out immediately

Companies routinely recall products that are at risk of being contaminated with some sort of foreign substance or pathogen. Particles of glass or metal can get into foods and drinks. Additionally, the products might be exposed to dangerous bacteria. A new Mi Ranchito Fresh Cheese recall is a case of the latter. The cheese product might contain coliform, a family of bacteria that includes E. coli.
The Guardian

She spent 26 years in prison, where she transitioned. Now she is a free woman

At 5am on 14 January, Jessica James Hicklin passed by her cell window without a glance. Outside was the same prison courtyard she had seen every morning for the past 26 years. Over 260 miles away, Hicklin’s sister and niece were busy packing their van. Running on fumes, they were on the second of two sleepless nights fueled by excitement and anticipation. One state away, Hicklin’s aunts prepared for their own drive.
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Ralston
KPVI Newschannel 6

Abortion pill ban advances out of Senate

CHEYENNE — After passing in the Senate, a bill that would prohibit several prescription drugs that induce abortion is headed to the House. The Senate passed Senate File 83, “Prohibiting chemical abortions,” on third reading Wednesday by a 20-9 vote. Sponsored by Sen. Tim Salazar, R-Riverton, the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Seattle Times

Noem’s abortion pill limit headed to South Dakota Senate

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Republican senators on Monday advanced a proposal from Gov. Kristi Noem that aims to make the state one of the hardest places to get abortion pills, though its actual enactment depends on a federal court ruling. Every Republican on the Senate Health and...
POLITICS
Telegraph

Republicans help defeat Arizona abortion pill ban

PHOENIX (AP) — Three Republicans in the Arizona House defected from a united GOP front on Thursday to defeat a measure that would have banned manufacturing or prescribing medication that would cause an abortion. The bill that unexpectedly failed would have eliminated the choice used by half of the...
PHOENIX, IL
beckershospitalreview.com

Most US abortions performed by pill now

Medication abortion made up 54 percent of U.S. abortions in 2020, according to preliminary data from the Guttmacher Institute's census of all known abortion providers. The Guttmacher Institute — a research organization that aims to advance sexual and reproductive health and rights — conducts the census every three years. The most recent survey, collecting information from 2019-20, is still underway. Preliminary data reflects information from 75 percent of U.S. clinics that provided abortion care in 2020; the final proportion of medication abortions is likely to closely match the current estimate, according to the institute. Final estimates are set to be released in late 2022, with the medication-abortion proportion not expected to fall below 50 percent.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Georgia Senate#Abortion Rights#Ap#House#Republican#The Guttmacher Institute#American#Democrat
ABC 33/40 News

Alabama committee advances ban on abortion pill

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama legislative committee on Wednesday advanced legislation seeking to outlaw the use of abortion pills to end unwanted pregnancies. The House Judiciary Committee approved the bill that would make it a felony to prescribe or dispense the medications, such as RU-486, to induce an abortion. The bill now moves to the full House of Representatives,
ALABAMA STATE
Wyoming News

Over Half of U.S. Abortions Now Done With Pills

THURSDAY, Feb. 24, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- An increase in telemedicine during the pandemic and easier access to prescription drugs to end a pregnancy may help explain why more than half of U.S. abortions are now done with a combination of medicines instead of surgery, researchers report. The percentage of abortions done with U.S. Food and Drug Administration-approved mifepristone pills rose from about 44% in 2019 to 54% in 2020, according to preliminary numbers from the Guttmacher Institute, a research group that supports abortion rights. ...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
Seattle Times

Tennessee sets 3 more inmate executions, plans 5 in 2022

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee last week set three new execution dates for inmates in 2022, driving the total number of executions planned this year to five. The state had temporarily halted executions during the pandemic but is currently planning one execution every other month beginning in April. The...
POLITICS
Seattle Times

Hospital leaders encourage indoor masking even after WA mandates end March 12

COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations continue to trend down throughout Washington state, giving hospitals some more breathing room as the omicron surge subsides. But hospital leaders have concerns about the approaching end to statewide masking requirements and are encouraging people to mask indoors even after mandates lift. Gov. Jay Inslee and...
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy