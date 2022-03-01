ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverheads football to be honored by the Virginia House of Delegates Wednesday

By Patrick Hite, Staunton News Leader
The News Leader
 6 days ago

GREENVILLE — Riverheads' football team will be honored Wednesday morning on the floor of the Virginia House of Delegates in Richmond.

"We are proud of our team and their accomplishments," Riverheads athletic director Tim Morris posted on the school's website.

The team will leave Riverheads High School at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday morning and return that afternoon between 3:30 and 4 p.m.

Jimmy Ellis, a spokesperson for Del. Ronnie Campbell (R-24th), said that the presentation will  happen sometime after 11 a.m. and will be available to watch on the House of Delegates' live streaming app .

Ellis said it will be an aisle presentation with plans to have 50 players along with approximately 16 coaches and school officials spread across the floor during the presentation of two resolutions. The session begins at 11 a.m., but Ellis said he can't give an exact time the presentation will be made.

Following the presentation, the team will have lunch and then a tour of the Virginia Capitol. Ellis said the players will be learning about Virginia history.

Riverheads is part of Virginia high school football history. The Gladiators beat Galax 45-14 Dec. 11 for the VHSL Class 1 state football championship. It marked the sixth season in a row the team has won the state championship, a state record; and the ninth overall state title for the Riverheads' football program.

Riverheads has also won 50 games in a row, the longest current win streak in the nation. They are three short of the longest win streak ever in Virginia.

The resolutions that will be presented are HJ 106, commending the Riverheads High School football team , and HJ 129 commending the team's head coach, Robert Casto . Both were introduced by Campbell, who represents Virginia's 24th House District.

Casto, who coached all nine state championships, retired after this past season with 261 wins since 1996. The team's former defensive coordinator, Ray Norcross, has been named the new head coach.

Patrick Hite is The News Leader's education reporter. Contact Patrick (he/him/his) at phite@newsleader.com and follow him on Twitter @Patrick_Hite.

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: Riverheads football to be honored by the Virginia House of Delegates Wednesday

