Bet On TCU to Cover vs. Kansas

When/where: 7 p.m. Tuesday at Schollmaier Arena, Fort Worth, Texas. Streaming/radio: ESPN+; WHB (810 AM) About No. 6 Kansas (23-5, 12-3 Big 12): KU leads the all-time series against the Horned Frogs, 22-2. The Jayhawks have won the last eight meetings between the teams. KU is 8-1 in Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. … KU has won eight in a row against TCU in Fort Worth. Only loss at TCU was a 62-55 decision on Feb. 6, 2013. In the 2014-15 season, KU beat TCU, 64-61, in Wilkerson-Greines Activities Center in Fort Worth while Schollmaier Arena was undergoing renovations… Bill Self is 19-2 against TCU as KU coach. … Self is 752-228 all-time, including 545-123 while at Kansas. ... KU has secured 10+ offensive rebounds in 17 games. … Ochai Agbaji has 1,471 career points which puts him at 26th on the all-time KU scoring list. His 228 career three-point field goals have him at seventh on the all-time KU list. Agbaji has scored in double figures in 27 games, which is tied for the fourth-longest streak in the Bill Self era with Marcus Morris and Thomas Robinson. Agbaji has scored at least 20 points in 16 games this season and 23 times in his career. … Christian Braun has scored in double figures in 25 games. … David McCormack has eight double-doubles.

