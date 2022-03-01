Bet On TCU to Cover vs. Kansas

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

247Sports

Quick recap: No. 6 Kansas basketball falls to TCU on the road

Kansas basketball dropped its second-straight Big 12 game on Tuesday with a, 74-64, loss to TCU on the road. It was a back and forth game in the first half and KU entered the half with a one-point advantage. But in the second half, KU’s offense faltered and the Jayhawks went 9 for 31 from the field (29 percent) over the final 20 minutes. TCU led by as many as 12 points in the second half.
Game Day Breakdown: No. 6 Kansas basketball at TCU

No. 6 Kansas Jayhawks (23-5 overall, 12-3 Big 12) at TCU Horned Frogs (18-9 overall, 7-8 Big 12) TCU enters this one as the No. 1 rebounding team in the Big 12 Conference, at 39.1 per game, just ahead of KU in second at 37.4 per game. Size has something...
College basketball world reacts to Patrick Ewing news

The Georgetown Hoyas have been about as bad as any team in Division 1 this season, currently sitting at a 6-22 on the season amidst an 18 game losing streak for the team. The Hoyas have yet to win a game in the Big East conference this season with an 0-17 conference record just one year after miraculously making the NCAA tournament after winning their conference tournament.
OU basketball: Sooners jump to No. 19 in latest AP Top 25 Poll after wins over TCU, Kansas State

Oklahoma (22-6, 11-5 Big 12) moved up one spot to No. 19 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 Poll released Monday. The Sooners went 2-0 last week. On Wednesday, Feb. 23, OU completed its two-game season sweep of TCU with a 92-57 win in Fort Worth before defeating Kansas State 72-69 last Saturday in Norman. The victory over the Wildcats was the Sooners’ fourth victory on a game-winner after senior guard Taylor Robertson sank a 3-pointer as time expired.
Live updates: No. 6 Kansas basketball at TCU

No. 6 Kansas basketball (23-5, 12-3 Big 12) will look to get back to winning ways on Tuesday with a game against TCU (18-9, 7-8) on the road. KU will be looking to bounce back from a 80-70 loss to Baylor and inch closer to the Big 12 title. KU is 107-15 following a loss in the Bill Self era. TCU, on the other hand, is coming off an upset win over Texas Tech at home.
Mike Miles Jr., Damion Baugh lead TCU over No. 6 Kansas

Mike Miles Jr. poured in 19 points and Damion Baugh added 11, with six on free throws in the final 46 seconds, as surging TCU ran past No. 6 Kansas 74-64 on Tuesday in a key Big 12 Conference game in Fort Worth, Texas. The Horned Frogs (19-9, 8-8 Big...
Stanford Soccer Star Katie Meyer Dead at 22

Katie Meyer, a captain and goalkeeper of the Stanford Women's Soccer Team, passed away at the age of 22, the university announced March 2. "It is with great sadness that we report that Katie Meyer, a senior majoring in International Relations and minoring in History, a Resident Assistant, and a team captain and goalkeeper on the Stanford Women's Soccer Team, has passed away," Susie Brubaker-Cole, vice provost for student affairs at Stanford, and Athletic Director Bernard Muir, said in a joint statement on the school's website.
Former 5-Star WR Reportedly Arrested, Suspended By CFB Program

Update: Demond Demas’ lawyer, Tony Buzbee, has released a statement on what happened earlier this week. Earlier: Texas A&M wide receiver Demond Demas has been suspended for an alleged off-field incident that led to his arrest earlier this week. “Demond Demas has been suspended by the University. Athletics is...
Postgame Notes: Oklahoma State 53, Iowa State 36

Editor's Note: The postgame notes are courtesy of Oklahoma State Athletics media relations. Updated Records: Oklahoma State 14-15 overall, 7-10 Big 12 | Iowa State 20-10 overall, 7-10 Big 12. Oklahoma State Leaders: Points — Avery Anderson III – 12, Rebounds – Moussa Cisse– 12, Assists – Isaac Likekele –...
North Platte Post

Huskers Drop Series Finale vs. No. 17 TCU

The Nebraska baseball team fell 5-3 on Sunday afternoon in the series finale against No. 17 TCU at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. The Huskers loaded the bases with two outs in top of the ninth but had their ninth-inning rally fall short in a bang-bang play at first base.
Kansas Jayhawks basketball vs. TCU: Lineups, streaming info, time, facts and figures

When/where: 7 p.m. Tuesday at Schollmaier Arena, Fort Worth, Texas. Streaming/radio: ESPN+; WHB (810 AM) About No. 6 Kansas (23-5, 12-3 Big 12): KU leads the all-time series against the Horned Frogs, 22-2. The Jayhawks have won the last eight meetings between the teams. KU is 8-1 in Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. … KU has won eight in a row against TCU in Fort Worth. Only loss at TCU was a 62-55 decision on Feb. 6, 2013. In the 2014-15 season, KU beat TCU, 64-61, in Wilkerson-Greines Activities Center in Fort Worth while Schollmaier Arena was undergoing renovations… Bill Self is 19-2 against TCU as KU coach. … Self is 752-228 all-time, including 545-123 while at Kansas. ... KU has secured 10+ offensive rebounds in 17 games. … Ochai Agbaji has 1,471 career points which puts him at 26th on the all-time KU scoring list. His 228 career three-point field goals have him at seventh on the all-time KU list. Agbaji has scored in double figures in 27 games, which is tied for the fourth-longest streak in the Bill Self era with Marcus Morris and Thomas Robinson. Agbaji has scored at least 20 points in 16 games this season and 23 times in his career. … Christian Braun has scored in double figures in 25 games. … David McCormack has eight double-doubles.
ESPN Predicts Where Russell Wilson Will Play Next Season

The Seattle Seahawks did their best to dispel the Russell Wilson trade rumors at the NFL Scouting Combine on Wednesday afternoon. Wilson, one of the top quarterbacks in the National Football League, has been mentioned in trade rumors for about a year now. While a trade remains possible, the Seahawks...
TCU basketball bolsters NCAA Tournament resume with upset of Kansas, media stunned

With Tuesday night's 74-64 win over Kansas, TCU is trending exactly the way a team wants to on the first day of March, knocking off the No. 6 Jayhawks after upsetting Texas Tech over the weekend. For Kansas, the trend is heading in the opposite direction, with the Jayhawks squandering a two-game lead in the loss column of the Big 12 standings with back-to-back double-digit defeats.
Three observations from KU basketball's 74-64 loss to TCU

Kansas basketball dropped its second-straight game, 74-64, against TCU on the road Tuesday night. A 7-0 run at the midway point of the second allowed TCU to extend its lead to 12 points, and the Horned Frogs never looked back. Bill Self is now 107-16 overall at KU after losses, showing how rare back-to-back losses are.
