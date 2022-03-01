ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US expels Russian `intelligence operative' working at UN

ABC News
 1 day ago

The United States said Tuesday it is expelling a Russian “intelligence operative” working for the United Nations in addition to the 12 members of the Russian Mission to the United Nations whose expulsions were ordered Monday for engaging in espionage.

U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric confirmed that the U.N. was informed Monday that the U.S. was taking action to expel a staff member working for the U.N. Secretariat, under the agreement between the United States and the United Nations for hosting the 193-member world body.

“We regret that we find ourselves in this situation but are engaging with the host country,” he said.

Dujarric refused to comment further on grounds of privacy and the sensitivity of the issue but did say “what makes this decision a little difficult to understand is that the staff member was scheduled to end his assignment on March 14.”

The U.S. Mission to the United Nations said in a statement Monday that the 12 Russian diplomats had “abused their privileges of residency in the United States by engaging in espionage activities that are adverse to our national security.”

A spokesperson for the U.S. Mission said Tuesday: “On Feb. 28, the United States also initiated the process to require the departure of one Russian intelligence operative working at the United Nations who has abused their privileges of residence in the United States.” The spokesperson was not authorized to speak publicly and commented on condition of anonymity..

The latest announcement came as Russia’s war against Ukraine is escalating, with attacks on its two major cities.

Russian Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia told The Associated Press on Monday, when asked his reaction to the U.S. saying the 12 Russians were engaged in espionage: “They always do. That’s the pretext all the time when they announce somebody persona non grata. That is the only explanation they give.”

Did he expect Russia to reciprocate? “That’s not for me to decide but in the diplomatic practice, that’s a normal thing.,” he said.

