Click here to read the full article. Tiffany Trump’s sharp dressing has become one of her fashion trademarks—and we’re looking back at the socialite’s best style moments over the years. Trump often dresses in sharp and classic looks, ranging from sheaths and minidresses to blazers in a range of versatile and tonal colors. However, she’s also known for favoring similar styles with accents like sequins, lace and ruffled accents on more formal occasions. These regularly come from a range of designer brands, including Ted Baker, Taoray Wang and Just Drew. When it comes to shoes, the former first daughter frequently stays versatile...

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 12 DAYS AGO