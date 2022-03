Todrick Hall hasn’t gained many fans during his stint in Celebrity Big Brother, and that goes for those watching at home and the other celebrity houseguests. Fans have complained throughout the season about some of his hurtful and damaging statements made about other people and houseguests, and the celebrities in his crosshairs aren’t that thrilled to be hearing it for the first time either. Some fans are now pleading with the contestants to not throw Hall a single vote come finale night should he be in the Final Two and make it a unanimous loss he’ll have to face. Many contestants in Season 3 feel on board with that idea, save the unshakably honest former NBA star Lamar Odom.

CELEBRITIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO