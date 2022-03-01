ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello, ID

ISU to host State of the Union watch party, Ukraine presentation

By News Team
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CCF4T_0eSeTmqe00

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho State University is sponsoring two events this week to facilitate community discussion of national and international events.

The Idaho State University Debate Squad invites you to a viewing party of the live webcast for President Biden’s First State of the Union address Tuesday beginning at 6:30 p.m.

The virtual event is open to the public.

Viewers may join the event by entering the team’s Zoom link found HERE .

Pre-speech discussion and after-speech analysis will feature ISU debaters for about 30 minutes before and after President Biden’s address. Polls and feedback will be running throughout the presentation and responses will be welcome from all audience members.

Depending on the length of the speech, the function will end at approximately 9 p.m.

On Wednesday, March 2, Dr. Colin Johnson, assistant professor in the Department of Political Science, is hosting "The War in Ukraine. What is happening? Why is is happening? What comes next?" a presentation and Question and Answer session, 6:30 p.m..

The event will be in the Wood River Room in Idaho State University's Pond Student Union and livestreamed on Zoom .

The post ISU to host State of the Union watch party, Ukraine presentation appeared first on Local News 8 .

Comments / 0

Related
KIFI Local News 8

Idaho lawmakers aim to replace education content standards

The Idaho House has overwhelmingly approved two pieces of legislation as part of a process to replace the education content standards for the state's 310,000 K-12 students. The post Idaho lawmakers aim to replace education content standards appeared first on Local News 8.
KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Superintendent candidate Debbie Critchfield talks about campaign

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)- Three people are running as Republican candidates for Idaho Superintendent of Public Education. Incumbent Sherri Ybarra, Branden Durst, and Debbie Critchfield will all be on the ballot in May. Critchfield sat down for an interview to talk about her campaign. "I'm running because I believe the people of Idaho deserve a The post Idaho Superintendent candidate Debbie Critchfield talks about campaign appeared first on Local News 8.
KIFI Local News 8

Big show of support for Ukraine from Rexburg neighbors

Sunday evening residents of the Rexburg and surrounding Southeastern Idaho area gathered at the Rexburg tabernacle to show their support for the Ukrainian People. Statements from people from Ukraine, people who have lived there, and Rexburg Mayor Jerry Merrill were given and read. The event both started and ended with a playing of the Ukrainian national anthem. The post Big show of support for Ukraine from Rexburg neighbors appeared first on Local News 8.
REXBURG, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Education
City
Pocatello, ID
Pocatello, ID
Government
Pocatello, ID
Education
Local
Idaho Government
KIFI Local News 8

Bill banning ballot drop boxes in Idaho clears House

Legislation eliminating drop boxes and similar drop-off locations for absentee ballots in Idaho has narrowly cleared the House and is headed to the Senate. The post Bill banning ballot drop boxes in Idaho clears House appeared first on Local News 8.
KIFI Local News 8

Special committee to examine judicial recruitment, selection in Idaho

The Idaho Supreme Court will appoint a special committee to examine ways to improve judicial recruitment in Idaho, including the processes of the Idaho Judicial Council. The post Special committee to examine judicial recruitment, selection in Idaho appeared first on Local News 8.
KIFI Local News 8

Student Advisory Council meets with governor, watches lawmakers at work

Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra’s Student Advisory Council held its third meeting Monday with an immersive look at Idaho’s state government. The post Student Advisory Council meets with governor, watches lawmakers at work appeared first on Local News 8.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Isu#Ukraine#Viewing Party#College#Idaho State University#Pond Student Union#Zoom#Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8

Senate OKs possible public hearing on voting requirements

A proposed voter law would require a valid Idaho driver's license or state-issued identification card to vote in Idaho elections. The post Senate OKs possible public hearing on voting requirements appeared first on Local News 8.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
KIFI Local News 8

Senate panel OKs keeping Idaho Powerball with new nations

Legislation allowing the Powerball lottery and its huge jackpots to continue in Idaho is headed to the full Senate. The post Senate panel OKs keeping Idaho Powerball with new nations appeared first on Local News 8.
KIFI Local News 8

Bill to ban ballot boxes advances

In the House Wednesday, a committee advanced a bill by Republican Representative Priscilla Giddings of White Bird. The post Bill to ban ballot boxes advances appeared first on Local News 8.
KIFI Local News 8

Gov. Little signs “Empowering Parents” grants into law

Governor Brad Little signed Senate Bill 1255 into law Tuesday, putting $50 million toward the new “Empowering Parents” grants. The post Gov. Little signs “Empowering Parents” grants into law appeared first on Local News 8.
KIFI Local News 8

KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls, ID
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, ID from KIFI Local News 8, Where the News Comes First.

 https://localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy