ISU to host State of the Union watch party, Ukraine presentation

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho State University is sponsoring two events this week to facilitate community discussion of national and international events.

The Idaho State University Debate Squad invites you to a viewing party of the live webcast for President Biden’s First State of the Union address Tuesday beginning at 6:30 p.m.

The virtual event is open to the public.

Viewers may join the event by entering the team’s Zoom link found HERE .

Pre-speech discussion and after-speech analysis will feature ISU debaters for about 30 minutes before and after President Biden’s address. Polls and feedback will be running throughout the presentation and responses will be welcome from all audience members.

Depending on the length of the speech, the function will end at approximately 9 p.m.

On Wednesday, March 2, Dr. Colin Johnson, assistant professor in the Department of Political Science, is hosting "The War in Ukraine. What is happening? Why is is happening? What comes next?" a presentation and Question and Answer session, 6:30 p.m..

The event will be in the Wood River Room in Idaho State University's Pond Student Union and livestreamed on Zoom .

