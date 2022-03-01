ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dolly Parton to Livestream ‘Dollyverse,’ First-Ever SXSW Performance on Blockchain

By William Earl
Variety
Variety
 6 days ago
Leading up to releases of her original novel, “Run, Rose, Run,” co-written with best-selling author James Patterson, and its companion music album, Dolly Parton is partnering with Fox Entertainment’s Blockchain Creative Labs to launch “ Dollyverse, ” an audience-centric Web3 experience, at the South by Southwest Conference and Festivals starting next week.

Parton will make her first-ever appearance at SXSW on March 18, when she and Patterson will speak about the project at Austin City Limits Live at the Moody Theater.  Emmy and Golden Globe Award nominee Connie Britton (“The White Lotus,” “Nashville,” “Friday Night Lights”) will moderate the conversation with Parton and Patterson.  Immediately afterwards, she will give a live performance featuring songs from “Run, Rose, Run,” along with other hits.  Scheduled to open for Parton and Patterson are Kovic, Callie Twisselman, Electra Mustaine and The Brothers Moore. The entire event will be streamed live for free on “Dollyverse” by Eluvio, which also will power the “Dollyverse’s” NFT sales.

The “Dollyverse” will release an exclusive selection of official and certified Dolly NFT collectibles, including limited-edition NFTs of the Run, Rose, Run music album and a limited series of Dolly-inspired NFT artwork, for purchase during and after SXSW.  In-person attendees at Parton’s performance will be able to claim a free NFT, while fans streaming the event will be able to receive tokens authenticating their participation.

“There’s almost nothing more important to me than connecting with my fans.  And I’m almost always up for trying something new and different,” said Parton.  “I’d say releasing NFTs at my first ever appearance at SXSW, with James Patterson by my side, definitely counts as new and different!”

“Yet again Dolly is at the top of her craft,” said Danny Nozell, Parton’s manager.  “Her goal with new music has always been to use her gifts to connect with people.  This partnership with BCL at SXSW, and the launch of ‘Dollyverse,’ provide her a totally new way to do that.”

Available for purchase beginning this Monday, March 7, and published by Little Brown and Company, according to the announcement “Run, Rose, Run” is set in Nashville and follows a young woman who comes to country music’s capital city to pursue her music-making dreams.

Parton’s performance at ACL Live will be for SXSW badge holders only and available on a first-come, first-serve basis depending on venue capability.

