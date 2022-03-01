ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parker McCollum’s Cover Of “Good Lord Lorrie” Is Still One Of The Best Things On The Internet

By Brady Cox
When it comes to country music covers, Parker McCollum can cover the hell out of a song with the best of ’em.

We’ve seen him cover George Strait’s “Carrying Your Love With Me,” Dwight Yoakam’s “A Thousand Miles From Nowhere,” Turnpike Troubadours’ “The Funeral,” and he’s even done a rock rendition of The Wallflowers’ “One Headlight.”

However, I’m not sure if any of those can match up to his iconic Turnpike cover of “Good Lord Lorrie.”

I’ll never forget finding this video a few years back, having absolutely no clue who the Limestone Kid was.

All I knew was that the man put together one helluva cover of one of the greatest country songs on this planet, originally sang by the best country music band to ever exist (it’s not a hot take, it’s facts).

Not to mention, he was playing in front of a standing room only crowd at Stubb’s in Austin, Texas, with the crowd going absolutely bonkers for the guy. That’s when I realized that the Texas country music scene was more than a “scene,” it’s like a religion.

He kicks things off by saying:

“I’d have done some real bad shit to have written this song.”

Say less, wouldn’t we all.

When you see people cover songs, you love to see them incorporate their own style and sound, while still giving respect to the OG song.

Ol’ McCollum did all of that and more.

Enjoy:

