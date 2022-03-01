Man Arrested for Possession and Distribution of Child Pornography

​VIRGINIA BEACH, VA – In 2021, the VBPD Special Investigations Bureau (SIB) began an investigation relating to child pornography being distributed at a residence in the 600 block of Cooperstown Court.

On February 28, 2022, members of VBPD SIB executed a search warrant at Joshua Dale Shaw’s residence. Shaw was arrested and charged with two counts of Distribution of Child Pornography and two counts of Possession of Child Pornography.

This investigation is still ongoing. If you have any information about this case, please call Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).