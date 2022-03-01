Pool or splash pad? Residents want ‘best of both worlds’

Wilson officials recently approved this rendering for a new splash pad and other recreation amenities at the Reid Street Community Center.

Participants get some exercise during a water aerobics class last summer at the Reid Street Community Center pool. During a community meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the center, residents can hear information about the city's plan to replace the pool with a splash pad or share their concerns about the project.

Since the late 1930s, residents have spent summers swimming at the Reid Street Community Center. That era might come to an end, as the Wilson City Council recently approved a plan to replace the pool with a splash pad, shelter and pickleball courts.

“All I am saying is don’t close the pool where thousands of kids have learned to swim and thousands more could learn,” said Charles Jones, who served as the Reid Street facility’s director in the 1990s. “If you want to not do the splash pad, but keep the pool and add some sprinklers to it, I think that would be good. I’m not unwilling to compromise, but we have to figure out how to have the best of both worlds.”

City Manager Grant Goings suggested the council spend $1.25 million of the city’s $15.7 million allocation of American Reuse Plan Act money to replace the pool with the splash pad project and improve the Reid Street Center’s landscaping. Officials supported the plan in early February, but some residents voiced concerns about removing the pool.

The city will hold a community meeting about the project at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the Reid Street Community Center’s multipurpose room, 901 Reid St. E. Residents will have the opportunity to hear more details and share their comments.

COMMUNITY RESPONSE

Many have taken to social media to express their frustrations, including Danta Chestnut, who wrote a Feb. 22 post on his personal Facebook page that’s been shared more than 300 times. The 35-year-old man said he used to visit the community center nearly every day growing up and feels like declining attendance at the pool can be attributed to many in the community thinking it was closed.

Chestnut’s Our Wilson mentoring program has an office at 501 Nash St. E. Program participants rely on the Wilson Recreation Park pool for swimming lessons and the private PowerPlex Athletic Center to play sports.

“We would like to shift our mentoring program to Reid Street, and we could bring in plenty more people if that is what the city was looking for,” he said. “If city officials want that, we could bring kids to play and keep them out of trouble while helping the community.”

Wilson Preparatory Academy varsity boys basketball coach Anthony Atkinson recalled going to the center occasionally as a kid and returning when he played with the Harlem Globetrotters during summer league games. He laments that his sons don’t have a mall or a skating rink in Wilson like he did.

“I had all these outlets when I was a kid, but what is there to do in Wilson now?” Atkinson said.

He believes the money could be better spent on a football field or more after-school tutoring options for kids who are struggling academically.

“I have nothing against pickleball or anything, but sometimes you’ve got to look at the bigger picture,” he said. “It is about keeping kids out of trouble. How many of our inner-city kids are really going to play pickleball?”

Jones said when he was director, he dramatically grew a program for suspended teens to keep them on track in school and off the streets.

“The city parks and recreation staff are doing a good job now, but east Wilson is underrepresented,” Jones said. “Poor kids have it bad. If all your programs are fee-based, but a kid can’t buy lunch at school, how can he play basketball or swim?”

The city council is considering an agreement with the Foundation YMCA to take over the city’s aquatics programs for an annual fee with the understanding that anyone who wants to use the YMCA pools would be able to regardless of ability to pay. Goings said the council is delaying a decision on the agreement until the facility opens later this year.

A pool was built at the Reid Street Community Center around 1939, according to Wilson Times archives. When the city agreed to bolster the facility’s pool in 1955, the original pool became a wading pool. In 1999, a new filtering system was installed and part of the pool was made more shallow.

In mid-2021, Goings said the pool needs a replacement deck and drains, updated lights, more seating and upgrades to the fence, bathroom accessibility and pump house equipment, ventilation, lighting and storage. He estimated the work to bring the nearly 70-year-old pool to current standards would “cost millions.”

“I just think about our ancestors, who worked hard for that pool. They built it from the ground up and cherished it,” Chestnut said. “Why take it down and put up a splash park? If anything, add on the splash park, but don’t take away our history.”