Your (Free!) Legal Billing Kit Awaits

In the olden days, it was not uncommon for lawyers to work at one or a few law firms for the entirety of their careers. It was much more common for lawyers to make partner at their firms and build a practice at one law firm over several decades of legal practice. In recent years, it is much more common for lawyers to move from job to job over the course of their careers. This is because it is less common to be offered partnership, and lawyers may need to jump ship because of the finances of a firm or a variety of other reasons. In order to make themselves as marketable as possible, lawyers need to be deliberate with career choices and not spend too much time in dead-end practice areas. By being more cognizant of career choices, lawyers can ensure that they are most marketable when looking for future employment opportunities.

LAW ・ 5 DAYS AGO