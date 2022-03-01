ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Your (Free!) Legal Billing Kit Awaits

By LawPay, Above The Law
abovethelaw.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLooking for a free resource to help streamline the payment experience for your firm and its clients?. Our friends at LawPay have...

abovethelaw.com

Comments / 0

Inc.com

Employees Returning to the Office Are Disappointed

In recent research reported by BambooHR, those work-from-home employees who have been asked to return to the company office are disappointed in what they're finding. In a survey of 1,000 adult workers, 37 percent said "they felt worse in the office than even at their lowest point in the pandemic." What were returning employees hoping for and what did they get instead? The responses highlighted three specific expectations:
ECONOMY
abovethelaw.com

This Law Firm Is Offering Associates $25K Bonuses For Returning To The Office

[T]he Firm wishes to express its profound appreciation for all of your hard work and dedication, especially during the last two years. The Firm has continued to thrive, not merely survive, since the start of our remote operations. This success could not have been achieved without the professionalism and loyalty shown by each of you to the Firm and its clients, including those of you who are relatively recent additions to the Otterbourg family.
ECONOMY
gmauthority.com

U.S. Lawmakers Introduce Right To Repair Legislation

U.S. lawmakers introduced new Right to Repair legislation this week that could make it easier for owners of modern-day vehicles to repair their vehicles themselves or get them repaired by a third-party mechanic. U.S. Rep. Bobby Rush, an Illinois Democrat, introduced a new bill this week that aims to ensure...
CONGRESS & COURTS
abovethelaw.com

Top Biglaw Firm Decides To Get In On The Associate Raises Fun!

Gibson Dunn — with its 1400+ attorneys and $2,160,542,000 in gross revenue in 2020 — has announced their own set of raises. And, as expected, it’s a match of the prevailing scale. That salary grid is as follows:. Year Amount. 2021 $ 215,000. 2020 $ 225,000. 2019...
BUSINESS
abovethelaw.com

Yes, Black Lawyers Matter

Ed. Note: Welcome to our daily feature Trivia Question of the Day!. Who was the first African American female lawyer in the United States?. Hint: Though she opened up her own law firm, it ultimately proved unsuccessful due to biases in the community. She later became a teacher and worked with the National Woman Suffrage Association and the National Association of Colored Women.
SOCIETY
abovethelaw.com

The Money Is Really Moneying At This Biglaw Firm!

Nothing brightens the first of the month quite like more money in your pocket. Latham & Watkins, which grossed a whopping $4,333,763,000 gross revenue in 2020, continues its trend of money moves by matching Cravath’s freshly released salary scale. (But that’s not all — check out the cash that 9th years will be receiving… $425K!)
ECONOMY
abovethelaw.com

Biglaw Firm Casts Magic Spell And Summons More Cash Compensation For Associates

Abracadabra! We know this firm is trying to escape its Magic Circle designation, but this money ring is the only magic circle its associates care about right now. Freshfields just announced a salary increase for its U.S. associates, and they’re thrilled. Now that Linklaters and Freshfields have entered the...
BUSINESS
abovethelaw.com

Elite Firm Raises Salaries While Throwing Shade At Other Biglaw Firms

It looks like boutique firms are back in action when it comes to matching the now-prevailing Davis Polk salary scale — and one of them is getting a little sassy about it. Selendy Gay Elsberg — formerly known as Selendy & Gay — is known for its market-beating bonuses, and the firm wants its associates to know that it’s heavily committed to remaining elite. Here’s an excerpt from the memo the firm sent out yesterday:
BUSINESS
abovethelaw.com

Elite Biglaw Firm Offers Up To 22 Weeks Paid Leave With Its Enhanced Parental Leave Program

One by one, Biglaw firms across the country have realized that in order to recruit and retain the best talent, they need to offer the best perks and policies for a progressive new generation of lawyers. That may be why yet another firm has decided to truly support its attorneys who are embarking upon the fantastic journey into parenthood.
abovethelaw.com

Big Raises Ahead For This Biglaw Firm

Want a great way to warm up a cold February day in Biglaw? Well, raises are a sure fire way to warm the cockles of associate hearts. Paul Hastings, a firm with over a billion dollars in revenue, making it #27 on the Am Law 100, has announced their own raises. And, you guessed it, the elite firm will be matching the prevailing market rate set by Milbank and Davis Polk.
BUSINESS
abovethelaw.com

Biglaw Firm Showers Associates With Cold, Hard Cash

Good news is fairly difficult to come by these days. So kudos to Akin Gump for giving some welcome news to their associates. Of course the firm, with its $1,208,738,000 in gross revenue and fancy 33rd Am Law ranking, told associates that they too would be sharing in the wave of raises that is sweeping Biglaw.
BUSINESS
abovethelaw.com

Law School Transparency Teams Up With LSAC To Guide Future Law Students

McEntee, LST’s executive director, has guided the nonprofit through thick and thin, overseeing its mission to advise prospective law students about the value of a law degree. While serving as an advocate for change in the legal profession, he’s maintained the LST website as a data clearinghouse to guide would-be law students’ decisions and help them find the best law school with robust information in hand.
EDUCATION
abovethelaw.com

How Corporate Counsel Can Drive Efficiency In The Next Normal

In the pandemic era, the legal industry is more open than ever to doing things a new way — a trend that presents transformative opportunities for law firms and law departments alike. For corporate counsel, this means an increased focus on legal operations, new workplace tools to drive efficiency,...
ECONOMY
abovethelaw.com

Attorneys Should Avoid Dead-End Practice Areas

In the olden days, it was not uncommon for lawyers to work at one or a few law firms for the entirety of their careers. It was much more common for lawyers to make partner at their firms and build a practice at one law firm over several decades of legal practice. In recent years, it is much more common for lawyers to move from job to job over the course of their careers. This is because it is less common to be offered partnership, and lawyers may need to jump ship because of the finances of a firm or a variety of other reasons. In order to make themselves as marketable as possible, lawyers need to be deliberate with career choices and not spend too much time in dead-end practice areas. By being more cognizant of career choices, lawyers can ensure that they are most marketable when looking for future employment opportunities.
LAW
abovethelaw.com

Following The Money? Here’s Another North Star

Saying thanks is nice and all, but appreciation doesn’t keep the lights on. That’s why when big firms want to really show support, they send it to the bank. Vinson & Elkins just said thank you in a major way, joining the new Davis Polk scale. And as the 72nd highest grossing law firm in the world according to Am Law’s 2021 Global 200 survey, they’ve got a lot to share. Here’s the breakdown.
ECONOMY
abovethelaw.com

To Do Good Or Be Paid Well?

My first week working here, I got a kind email from a longtime ATL reader. He welcomed me to the team and asked for a small favor — he wanted me to turn ATL’s comment section back on. Not only did it occasion a good chuckle (the answer to reinstating the comment section was and will remain no), it perked my ears and sights for chances to get real time comments and questions about the legal community at large. And where better to look than Reddit, the front page of the internet?
ECONOMY
abovethelaw.com

One Set Of Raises Isn’t Enough At This Biglaw Firm

Big money is spreading like wild fire in Biglaw. And firms are excited to demonstrate their willingness to pay the top of the market. The latest firm to announce raises — their second round of them — is Irell & Manella. The firm made $132,903,000 in gross revenue in 2020 making it 183rd in the Am Law 200, and is happy to share with the associates who made it all possible.
BUSINESS
abovethelaw.com

Morning Docket: 02.25.22

* And the winner is? Biden made his Supreme Court justice pick and we should know her name soon. [WaPo]. * Beware of scrubs: A new California law may mean you better make sure your friend stays in the passenger side of the rental. [SF Gate]. * The future of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
New Jersey Monitor

N.J. cannabis panel mulls how to spend proceeds from recreational weed

Expungement clinics. School buses. Wheelchair ramps. Cannabis community centers. Training for rookie entrepreneurs. Grants and no-interest loans. The New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission heard all sorts of ideas Wednesday night from 15 people during an hourlong virtual public hearing held to solicit input for how the state should spend tax revenue from the new recreational […] The post N.J. cannabis panel mulls how to spend proceeds from recreational weed appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

