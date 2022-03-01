ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Target records $106 billion in sales for year

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS — Target had another good year in 2021. The company delivered $106 billion in total revenue for the year, having grown nearly $28 billion, or more than 35%, over the past two years. Comparable sales grew 12.7%, on top of a 19.3% increase in 2020. Target also...

