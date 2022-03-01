ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia Senate: Require in-person exams for abortion pills

By JEFF AMY Associated Press
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 6 days ago

ATLANTA — A Georgia woman would have to be examined by a physician in person and sign a consent form before she could be prescribed abortion pills under a bill passed Tuesday by the state Senate. Senate Bill 456, which passed 31-22 on a party-line vote, is part...

www.startribune.com

Comments / 0

MySanAntonio

US regulators lift in-person restrictions on abortion pill

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday permanently removed a major obstacle for women seeking abortion pills, eliminating a long-standing requirement that they pick up the medication in person. Millions of American women will now be able to get a prescription via an online consultation and...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Noem's abortion pill limit headed to South Dakota Senate

South Dakota Republican senators on Monday advanced a proposal from Gov. Kristi Noem that aims to make the state one of the hardest places to get abortion pills, though its actual enactment depends on a federal court ruling.Every Republican on the Senate Health and Human Services committee voted to advance the bill for a vote in the full chamber, even as one GOP lawmaker cautioned the Legislature on getting involved in the practice of medicine. The lone Democrat on the committee opposed it. Shortly after the decision to advance the bill to the Senate floor where a vote has...
POLITICS
Wyoming News

Over Half of U.S. Abortions Now Done With Pills

THURSDAY, Feb. 24, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- An increase in telemedicine during the pandemic and easier access to prescription drugs to end a pregnancy may help explain why more than half of U.S. abortions are now done with a combination of medicines instead of surgery, researchers report. The percentage of abortions done with U.S. Food and Drug Administration-approved mifepristone pills rose from about 44% in 2019 to 54% in 2020, according to preliminary numbers from the Guttmacher Institute, a research group that supports abortion rights. ...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
KPVI Newschannel 6

Abortion pill ban advances out of Senate

CHEYENNE — After passing in the Senate, a bill that would prohibit several prescription drugs that induce abortion is headed to the House. The Senate passed Senate File 83, “Prohibiting chemical abortions,” on third reading Wednesday by a 20-9 vote. Sponsored by Sen. Tim Salazar, R-Riverton, the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WSFA

Alabama committee advances ban on abortion pill

MONTGOMERY, Ala, (AP) - An Alabama legislative committee has advanced legislation to outlaw the use of abortion pills to end unwanted pregnancies. House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday approved the bill that would make it a felony to prescribe, dispense or mail the medications such as RU-486 to induce an abortion. The bill now moves to the full House of Representatives.
ALABAMA STATE
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Please introduce insulin price-cap legislation

Living with Type 1 diabetes is difficult. It must be continuously and carefully managed 24/7 with testing blood sugar levels and administering insulin. While insulin injections keep people with Type 1 diabetes and other forms of diabetes alive and can help keep blood glucose levels within range, it is not a cure.
U.S. POLITICS
Minneapolis Star Tribune

CDC drops most of Minnesota out of COVID-19 high-risk range

The Twin Cities and most of Minnesota are at a low COVID-19 risk level, according to a new federal system for assessing local pandemic threats. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention update was good news but not surprising in Minnesota, where all indicators of COVID-19 severity are in free fall. The state's reported COVID-19 test positivity rate has dropped below the 5% caution threshold for the first time since Aug. 2. COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped from a recent peak of 1,629 on Jan. 14 to 472 Thursday.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Rep. Omar names no-knock legislation after Amir Locke

WASHINGTON – U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar is naming her congressional attempt to limit no-knock warrants after Amir Locke, following the police shooting death of the 22-year-old Black man during a no-knock raid. Omar unveiled the legislation, called the Amir Locke End Deadly No-Knock Warrants Act, hours before President Joe...
WASHINGTON, DC
Comments / 0

