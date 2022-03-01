ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stroudsburg, PA

Free COVID tests unclaimed as numbers decline, mask mandate changes

By Sydney Kostus
WBRE
WBRE
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Nbtmz_0eSeRwdw00

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Nearly two months ago free at-home COVID-19 tests were made available by the Biden administration as the country faced widespread shortages of tests.

Out of 500 million free tests, there are still nearly half unclaimed . We checked in with local people here in Stroudsburg about if they applied for and received their free tests.

At-home COVID-19 tests were hard to come by earlier this year with COVID cases spiking around the holiday season.

Now with a decline in positive cases, the need for at-home tests has followed suit.

“Thankfully, the number of cases has gone down in the state and in the county and in the hospital, at the same time, people can still get it and they are getting it, and it could turn out to be pretty serious,” stated Susheer Gundotra, Infectious Disease Specialist at the Lehigh Valley-Pocono.

CDC lessens restrictions on masking guidelines
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43nUQg_0eSeRwdw00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KIuou_0eSeRwdw00

Back in January 500 million, free at-home COVID-19 tests were made available to American households by the Biden administration. Since then just over 200 million have been distributed.

Allan Picciano is one of the households that received the tests.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UruEw_0eSeRwdw00

“As soon as it came out for the first time, I guess we saw it on tv or in the newspapers, and we ordered them right away and within a few weeks, we actually had both of them,” explained Picciano.

He tells us he was surprised to hear there are still tests up for grabs.

“I don’t understand why people are waiting or why they’re not just getting tested,” said Picciano.

Steven Tran tells us he hasn’t ordered his and most likely won’t due to the low number of cases.

“I don’t really think anyone will apply after the holidays, personally. But, I could be wrong,” said Steven Tran.

The federal COVID test order is limited to one per household and includes four tests.

The doctor we spoke to says despite the low number of cases, it’s important to keep the at-home tests on hand if you start to develop symptoms.

If you are interested in ordering a free COVID-19 test head over to this website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WBRE

Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Pennsylvania

(Stacker) – The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Woman charged for conspiring to sell 50,000 bags of heroin

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Wyoming County woman will serve nearly 3 years in prison for conspiring to sell one kilogram of heroin. According to the United States Attorney John Gurganus, Nicole Bozek, 32 of Nicholson conspired to distribute more than 50,000 bags of heroin. A judge sentenced Bozek to 33 months behind bars. Officials […]
WYOMING COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Two accused of selling meth, fentanyl out of a Pittston residence

PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two people have been arrested after a drug task force searched a residence in Pittston. Police say it was due to a man and a woman selling methamphetamine and fentanyl. According to the City of Pittston Police Department, on Thursday at 10 a.m. Luzerne County Drug Task Force executed a narcotics […]
PITTSTON, PA
TheDailyBeast

Almost Half a Million Free Federal COVID-19 Tests Remain Unclaimed

Almost half of the 500 million free COVID-19 tests the Biden administration offered the public have still not been claimed. Demand for the tests has been on the decline as cases continue to go down and masking restrictions ease. On the first day the tests were made available, 45 million orders were made. Now, less than 100,000 orders a day are being made. Despite the low numbers, the White House has no plans to get rid of the testing program. “We totally intend to sustain this market,” Dr. Tom Inglesby, testing adviser to the COVID-19 response team, said. “We know the market is volatile and will come up and down with surges in variants.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Monroe County, PA
Monroe County, PA
Government
Stroudsburg, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Monroe County, PA
Health
Monroe County, PA
Coronavirus
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Coronavirus
City
Stroudsburg, PA
WGN News

Nearly half of Biden’s 500M free COVID tests still unclaimed

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nearly half of the 500 million free COVID-19 tests the Biden administration recently made available to the public still have not been claimed as virus cases plummet and people feel less urgency to test. Wild demand swings have been a subplot in the pandemic, from vaccines to hand sanitizer, along with tests. On the first day […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
BGR.com

If you have this cheese in your fridge, throw it out immediately

Companies routinely recall products that are at risk of being contaminated with some sort of foreign substance or pathogen. Particles of glass or metal can get into foods and drinks. Additionally, the products might be exposed to dangerous bacteria. A new Mi Ranchito Fresh Cheese recall is a case of the latter. The cheese product might contain coliform, a family of bacteria that includes E. coli.
FOOD SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Cdc#American
WBRE

Woman killed in vehicle rollover on North Scranton Expressway

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A woman has died after officials say she lost control of her SUV on the North Scranton Expressway Friday evening. According to Lackawanna County Coroner Timothy Rowland, a 35-year-old woman from Taylor was killed after she lost control of her SUV traveling inbound on the North Scranton Expressway near the Main […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Putin warns 3rd parties against creating Ukraine no-fly zone

President Vladimir Putin warned Saturday that Russia would consider any third-party declaration of a no-fly zone over Ukraine as participation in the war there, while Ukrainian officials blamed Russian shelling for breaching a cease-fire arranged in two cities to evacuate civilians.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WBRE

Canton woman flips over car with passengers, runs herself over: DA

CANTON, Pa. (WETM) – A Bradford County woman has been sentenced for jumping out of a moving vehicle she was driving, getting run over by the car which then overturned while there were passengers inside, according to the DA’s office. Ashley Saxon, 28, was sentenced for numerous felony charges, including driving under the influence of […]
CANTON, PA
WBRE

Luzerne County woman dies in early morning Scranton crash

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)- The Lackawanna County Coroner has identified the victim of a Friday morning crash, as Jenneca Simkonis of Plains. According to the Lackawanna County Coroner, the crash occurred around 1 in the morning on I-81 south.   Simkonis, 23, was injured when her vehicle struck a trailer truck before rolling over the […]
SCRANTON, PA
Concord News Journal

Stubborn girl in ‘perfect health’ refused to get the Covid-19 vaccine because she felt young and strong, contracted the virus and died, her family speaks out

The Omicron wave is behind us as the number of new Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths continues to decline for several weeks now. According to the New York Times Covid-19 tracker, the country added a total of 6,753 on Sunday, while the 14-day average number of cases is down for 57% reaching 44,386 daily cases.
KIDS
News 12

The New Normal: Mask mandates for students are changing in CT, NJ, and NY may follow. What else is being done in classrooms as COVID-19 numbers fall?

This morning, News 12's Rich Barrabi was joined by Dr. Robert R. Zywicki, the superintendent of the Mount Olive Township School District in New Jersey to discuss mandatory COVID-19 testing for students, mask mandates in schools, quarantine and contact tracing requirements, extracurricular activities and more. In New Jersey, masks become...
CONNECTICUT STATE
San Francisco Chronicle

COVID in California: Nearly half of free test kits from Washington are unclaimed

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed an executive order to terminate dozens of outstanding emergency actions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, but will keep a state of emergency in place. Studies show that the new “stealth” BA.2 omicron subvariant is 30% more transmissible than the original omicron, but may not be more severe.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WBRE

Archbald man suspected of lighting fire while violating PFA

ARCHBALD, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Archbald police have arrested a man they say broke into his ex-girlfriend’s home and used a lit cigarette to set the place on fire. According to police in, Timothy M. Gonsauls, 42, of Archbald was evicted from his home at 301 Betty Street when his girlfriend filed a PFA (Protection […]
ARCHBALD, PA
WBRE

Police: Man charged with having a pipe bomb in his possession

PRESTON PARK, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials have charged a New York man with manufacturing a weapon of mass destruction after police found a pipe bomb in his possession. According to the Pennsylvania Game Commission (PCG), Jeffrey Johnson, 42 of Hancock, New York, was wanted for a warrant by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department. During the […]
PRESTON PARK, PA
WBRE

WBRE

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy