Free COVID tests unclaimed as numbers decline, mask mandate changes

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Nearly two months ago free at-home COVID-19 tests were made available by the Biden administration as the country faced widespread shortages of tests.

Out of 500 million free tests, there are still nearly half unclaimed . We checked in with local people here in Stroudsburg about if they applied for and received their free tests.

At-home COVID-19 tests were hard to come by earlier this year with COVID cases spiking around the holiday season.

Now with a decline in positive cases, the need for at-home tests has followed suit.

“Thankfully, the number of cases has gone down in the state and in the county and in the hospital, at the same time, people can still get it and they are getting it, and it could turn out to be pretty serious,” stated Susheer Gundotra, Infectious Disease Specialist at the Lehigh Valley-Pocono.





Back in January 500 million, free at-home COVID-19 tests were made available to American households by the Biden administration. Since then just over 200 million have been distributed.

Allan Picciano is one of the households that received the tests.

“As soon as it came out for the first time, I guess we saw it on tv or in the newspapers, and we ordered them right away and within a few weeks, we actually had both of them,” explained Picciano.

He tells us he was surprised to hear there are still tests up for grabs.

“I don’t understand why people are waiting or why they’re not just getting tested,” said Picciano.

Steven Tran tells us he hasn’t ordered his and most likely won’t due to the low number of cases.

“I don’t really think anyone will apply after the holidays, personally. But, I could be wrong,” said Steven Tran.

The federal COVID test order is limited to one per household and includes four tests.

The doctor we spoke to says despite the low number of cases, it’s important to keep the at-home tests on hand if you start to develop symptoms.

If you are interested in ordering a free COVID-19 test head over to this website .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.