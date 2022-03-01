ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Live Nation announces 2022 Lawn Passes for upcoming Tampa concerts

By Robert Pandolfino
WFLA
WFLA
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WGGYh_0eSeRpSr00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Concertgoers get ready to rock out this summer!

Live Nation announced on Tuesday that limited-edition Lawn Passes will be available at 30 venues, including the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre where fans can attend up to 40 concerts, including select sold-out shows.

The $199 lawn pass goes on sale on March 2 at 1 p.m.

When purchasing the pass, select the venue of your choice and you’ll receive a custom personalized credential with your name that serves as your ticket on each show day.

Some of the upcoming MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre’s concerts include:

  • Tim McGraw (May 6)
  • Halsey (May 19)
  • Dave Matthews Band (May 25)
  • Tears for Fears (June 10)
  • Kid Rock (June 11)
  • Keith Urban (June 17)
  • Train (June 25)
  • Chicago (June 28)
  • Big Time Rush (July 21)
  • Chicago and Brian Wilson (July 28)
  • Jack Johnson (Aug. 19)
  • The Black Keys (Aug. 28)

The only shows that concert-goers cannot access with their lawn passes are AJR (May 4), John Mulaney (May 15), Bill Burr (May 20) and Coheed & Cambria (July 13).

Click here to see the full list of participating amphitheaters.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Entertainment
Tampa, FL
Entertainment
WFLA

Highest-rated steakhouses in Tampa, according to Tripadvisor

Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Tampa on Tripadvisor.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Burr
Person
Brian Wilson
Person
Kid Rock
Person
Halsey
Person
John Mulaney
Person
Tim Mcgraw
WFLA

Today in History: Oreos introduced to the world

Today is Sunday, March 6, the 65th day of 2022. There are 300 days left in the year. Today’s Highlight in History: On March 6, 1944, U.S. heavy bombers staged the first full-scale American raid on Berlin during World War II. On this date: In 1834, the city of York in Upper Canada was incorporated […]
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Nation#Keith Urban#Coheed Cambria
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
WFLA

MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Steamy days ahead with higher humidity

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After four straight days of record high temperatures, we should stay just below the record this afternoon. It’s still well above average for early March with highs in the mid 80s. Mostly sunny and hazy conditions expected through the morning, and clouds build into the afternoon. We do have a 20% […]
TAMPA, FL
WFLA

WFLA

45K+
Followers
8K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy