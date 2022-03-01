ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancelled: Orbital Q&A with ESA astronaut Matthias Maurer (In view of the war in Ukraine)

In view of the war in Ukraine, we ask for your understanding that the...

TheStreet

Elon Musk Sends an Important Warning to Ukrainians

Like the rest of the world, Elon Musk seems to be following the Russian war in Ukraine closely. The CEO of the luxury electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report seems to monitor access to the means of communication allowing Ukrainians not to be cut off from the world and above all to continue to tell the world about their daily life in order to avoid Russian propaganda.
BUSINESS
Vice

Putin’s Invasion of Ukraine Is Creating Utter Chaos in Russia

MOSCOW – “We have a tradition in Russia that whenever you meet two people with the same name, you have to stand between them and make a wish,” Dmitry, a small business owner in the southern city of Rostov-on-Don told me last Wednesday night, the day before Russian armed forces invaded Ukraine.
POLITICS
Fast Company

In Ukraine, suspicious markings on buildings reveal the scare tactics of urban warfare

As Russian troops advanced toward Kyiv, Ukraine, late last week, the city’s government issued a peculiar warning to its residents. On its official website and Twitter account, the city called on residents of high-rise buildings to “urgently check the roofs” for suspicious signs or markings—the kind of visual cues that could be seen as targets.
POLITICS
Matthias Maurer
The US Sun

Another blow for Putin as TWO MORE top commanders are killed as they make deadly mistakes in stalled Ukraine invasion

TWO more of Vladimir Putin's top military chiefs have been killed after personally charging to the battlefield to rescue their stalled invasion. As well as sniping General Andrei Sukhovetsky, it was tonight revealed Ukrainian soldiers have also picked off a Kremlin regional and a divisional commander. Western officials believe Russian...
MILITARY
The Independent

‘Putin won’t know who to hit back’: Sean Hannity wants Nato to secretly bomb Russian convoy heading to Kyiv

Fox News commentator Sean Hannity wants Nato countries to bomb a 40-mile-long convoy of Russian troops that is rapidly approaching the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, even though experts — and Vladimir Putin — warn that such a strike could cause a dramatic escalation and even touch off nuclear war.“If we can see on satellite imagery where the convoy is, I don’t know, maybe some smart country, maybe Nato might take some of their fighter jets, or maybe they can use some drone strikes, and take out the whole damn convoy,” Hannity said. “Then nobody takes credit for it, then...
POLITICS

