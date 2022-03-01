ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Meet the LAUSD school board candidates: Erica Vilardi-Espinosa is running ‘to make sure all LAUSD schools are doing everything to ensure our children are prepared for the future’

laschoolreport.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis article is part of a collaboration between The 74 and the USC Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism. This profile is part of “Meet the LAUSD school board candidates,” a series focusing on the 17 candidates running for three open seats on the seven-member school board. LAUSD is the largest...

laschoolreport.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

High court reimposes Boston Marathon bomber’s death sentence

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has reinstated the death sentence for Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev. The justices, by a 6-3 vote Friday, agreed with the Biden administration’s arguments that a federal appeals court was wrong to throw out the sentence of death a jury imposed on Tsarnaev for his role in the bombing that killed three people near the finish line of the marathon in 2013.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

White House disavows Graham’s call for Putin assassination

WASHINGTON (AP) — South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham is facing intense pushback from all corners of Washington after calling for the Russian people to end the Ukraine war by assassinating President Vladimir Putin. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Friday that it is “not the position of the United States government.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Los Angeles, CA
Elections
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Education
Local
California Elections
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
Local
California Education
CBS News

January 6 committee issues subpoena to Kimberly Guilfoyle

The House select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol on Thursday issued a subpoena to Kimberly Guilfoyle in the panel's latest attempt to compel testimony from former President Donald Trump's closest allies. Guilfoyle and her lawyers met with the committee over video conference last week, but abruptly...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Debate over Ukraine no-fly zone heats up

A growing number of U.S. lawmakers and officials in Ukraine are pleading for the Biden administration and its allies to establish a no-fly zone over Ukrainian airspace to help ward off Russian attacks. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and other Ukrainian officials have said that a no-fly zone is a key...
FOREIGN POLICY
CBS News

Two staff members injured in Kansas school shooting, police say

Two school staff members were wounded Friday in a shooting at Kansas' Olathe East High School, police said. No students were injured in the shooting, and a suspect is now in custody, according to local authorities. The victims, who are in stable condition, were identified by police as an administrator...
OLATHE, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lausd#School Board#High School#Current Technology#Wi Fi
The Hill

White House eyes reducing Russian oil imports

President Biden is considering steps to reduce U.S. imports of Russian oil, the White House said Friday, as bipartisan support in Congress for a ban on the imports grows amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. “We are looking at options we could take right now to cut U.S. consumption of...
POTUS
CBS News

Russia blocks Facebook and Twitter access

Amid a crackdown on demonstrators and independent media outlets, the Kremlin blocked access to Facebook and Twitter on Friday. Russian telecommunications regulator, Roskomnadzor, said the decision to block Facebook was made in response to the platform's alleged "discrimination" against Russian media, citing 26 cases since October 2020. Nick Clegg, president...
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy