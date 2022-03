This is so sad!! While the loss of a pet can have a profound impact on its owners, it can also affect other pets in the house, a new study reveals. The University of Milan study, released Thursday, found that dogs display behavioral changes similar to humans after losing canine companions. "Overall, dogs were reported to play and eat less, sleep more and seek more for owners’ attention," says the study's lead author, Dr. Federica Pirrone. She notes the level of grief displayed by dogs isn't dependent on their attachment to their owners, suggesting they're not merely projecting their owners' grief.

PETS ・ 6 DAYS AGO