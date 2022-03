TRENTON – Although case numbers have declined since its last report, the Grundy County Health Department confirmed two new deaths due to COVID-19 in its report Thursday. The county total now sits at 66. There are currently 24 active cases of the virus in the county. To date there have been a total of 2,655 confirmed positive cases in Grundy County.

