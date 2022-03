BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - When the United States pulled out of Afghanistan in August of last year, North Dakota agreed to resettle 50 Afghan refugees within its borders. Since then, there have been 43 refugees resettled in the eastern part of the state, especially in and around Fargo. Nationwide, there have been 70,000 refugees resettled, and there are still about 3,000 to 5,000 asylum-seekers left to place, some of whom might come to North Dakota. Officials involved in resettlement said those who have come to North Dakota are adapting to life in their communities.

BISMARCK, ND ・ 10 DAYS AGO