ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

GM suspends business with Russia, joining Volvo, Volkswagen, and Mercedes-Benz

By Jenny Goldsberry, Washington Examiner
Gazette
 1 day ago

Amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, General Motors joined a number of other companies and stopped exporting and selling its cars in Russia indefinitely. The automaker announced Monday that "until further notice," it will not export cars to Russia while it invades Ukraine. "GM is committed to complying with...

gazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#Volvo Cars#Vehicles#Russian#Eu#German#Ukrainian#Daimler Truck#Daimler Ag#Kamaz#Kia
Long Beach Press-Telegram

VW fears most of its cars on burning ship are beyond salvage

Volkswagen AG has lost hope that many of its roughly 4,000 vehicles aboard a cargo ship that caught fire last week in the Atlantic can be saved. The automaker’s brands and dealers have started notifying customers that the U.S.-bound vehicles will likely not be delivered, a spokesperson said Friday. “Individual solutions” are being worked out with customers, Volkswagen said.
ECONOMY
TheDailyBeast

Ukraine’s President Zelensky Slams Biden for Watching ‘From a Distance’ While Putin Closes In

The president of Ukraine feels abandoned. In a video statement posted early Friday morning, President Volodymyr Zelensky appeared to call out President Joe Biden and other western allies for not doing enough to stop Russia’s all-out assault on his nation. “This morning, we are defending our country alone,” said the Ukrainian president. “Just like yesterday, the most powerful country in the world looked on from a distance.” He added: “Russia was hit with sanctions yesterday, but these are not enough to get these foreign troops off our soil. Only through solidarity and determination can this be achieved.” However, he did thank some people for their courage and support—the protesters who took to the streets of Russian cities Thursday to voice their opposition to Putin’s invasion. "To all the citizens of the Russian Federation who went out to protest, I want to say: we see you,” said Zelensky. “This means you heard us. This means you are starting to believe us. Fight for us, fight against the war.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Hyundai
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Mercedes-Benz
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Russia
Telegraph

Live Ukraine latest: Russia and China issue joint pledge to take on the West

China has openly sided with Russia over its unprecedented security demands, calling for a halt to Nato’s eastward expansion. A joint declaration signed by Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday lashes out at Nato for being aggressive to its neighbours. “The sides oppose further...
POLITICS
The Independent

Putin ‘doesn’t care’ about sanctions because he believes Russians ‘can suffer’, says defence secretary

Vladimir Putin believes the Russian people can easily “suffer” from economic sanctions imposed by the west over the invasion of Ukraine, said the UK’s defence secretary.Ben Wallace said the Russian president “doesn’t really care” about the impact of sanctions, suggesting there was a false sense of “pride” in the Kremlin at what the Russian people can withstand.The cabinet minister claimed Putin was in for a “shock” since the measures imposed on the Russian banking system had caused considerable damage to the country’s economy.Asked on Sky News if Putin cares about sanctions, Mr Wallace said: “You’re point about does he...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy