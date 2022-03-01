ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharr, TX

PSJA Alum donates to district’s education foundation

By Jesse Mendez
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3teA3O_0eSeOYBt00

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Juan Pea a 1970 graduate of PSJA High School recently gifted a generous donation to the PSJA Education Foundation.

Man arrested after five-vehicle crash in Alamo

The district’s news release said Pea donated $25,000 for student scholarships and wishes to continue to give back to the school district that gave him such a strong foundation to become a successful attorney and businessman.

“It dawned on me that PSJA, the school district, teachers, and everybody in it are the ones that made me,” he said. “I had to do something to thank them and encourage them to continue giving to the kids, so that PSJA can continue to be the foundation of this area and of Texas!”

Man wanted for discharging firearm, evading arrest

The PSJA Education Foundation Board of Directors appreciate the continued support of alumni such as Pea, who help continue their mission to provide PSJA ISD students with scholarships so they can pursue their educational journey at the collegiate level.

Currently, over $2.1 million have been awarded to PSJA students and staff in the form of scholarships and grants.

To learn more about the Foundation or to give back, CLICK HERE .

