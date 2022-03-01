ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poughkeepsie, NY

Cashless tolling in effect for Mid-Hudson Bridge

By Sara Rizzo
 6 days ago

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Cashless tolling has been implemented at the Mid-Hudson Bridge, which connects Poughkeepsie and Highland. This brings all state-run toll roads under cashless tolling.

“When the Mid-Hudson Bridge opened in 1930, then-Governor Franklin Roosevelt extolled the economic and social benefits that this bridge and others like it would bring to the Hudson Valley and the rest of New York State,” said Governor Kathy Hochul. “Today, much like during FDR’s time, New York is making critical investments to strengthen our infrastructure network for the needs of the 21st century, including the implementation of cashless tolling.”

The tolls are now collected through E-ZPass or tolls by mail. Drivers without E-ZPass are encouraged to get one . Tolls are collected from eastbound travelers only.

The current tollbooths are scheduled to be removed very soon. While the booths are being removed, drivers will be routed through the current toll plaza and are asked to be cautious.

The New York State Bridge Authority said that in addition to smoother and safer travel, cashless tolling offers environmental benefits due to less engine idling and wasted fuel, leading to fewer vehicle emissions.

“This milestone is a testament to our commitment to the continued enhancement of New York’s transportation network, and with all of our state-run toll roads operating with cashless technology, New Yorkers can now enjoy the benefits of safer, more seamless travel on our bridges and highways,” said Hochul.

Cashless tolling is now in effect for all five bridges operated by the New York State Bridge Authority, which include the Bear Mountain, Newburgh-Beacon, Mid-Hudson, Kingston-Rhinecliff, and Rip Van Winkle bridges.

