The Fishtown Pickle Project, after being forced to postpone its holiday-themed party, recently released its own party mix jars. It comes after the company was set to host its first Feast of the Seven Pickles, its own spin on the traditional Feast of the Seven Fishes, back in mid-December. However, due to the rapid spread of the Omicron variant, the event was ultimately postponed out of an abundance of caution.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 25 DAYS AGO