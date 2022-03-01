ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lisbon, OH

Lisbon boys’ basketball final stats

By Vince Pellegrini
WKBN
WKBN
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21UfBQ_0eSeNWSe00

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Lisbon began the season 7-3 overall before finishing with a 12-11 record.

The Blue Devils featured a number of underclassmen who helped the team to an 8-6 mark in league play led by Trevor Siefke and Hunter Dailey.

Siefke led the team in scoring (18.6) and assists (4.7) while shooting 42.2% from beyond the three-point arc. Dailey contributed 13.1 points and 7.8 boards while making 60.6% of his field goals.

Lisbon basketball player recovering after serious game injuries

2021-22 Lisbon Blue Devils Boys’ Basketball
Head Coach: Chris Huckshold
Record: 12-11 (8-6), 5th place in EOAC

Individual Leaders
Scoring
Trevor Siefke (SO) – 18.6
Hunter Dailey (SO) – 13.1
Austin Dailey (SO) – 6.2
Hunter Sturgeon (SR) – 6.0
Logan Stauffer (SO) – 4.4
Tate Wallen (SO) – 4.0

Rebounding
Hunter Dailey (SO) – 7.8
Trevor Siefke (SO) – 4.8
Austin Dailey (SO) – 4.5

Lisbon, Columbiana raise over $3K at cancer benefit game

Assists
Trevor Siefke (SO) – 4.7

S teals
Trevor Siefke (SO) – 1.9

Three-Point Percentage
Trevor Siefke (SO) – 42.2%

Free Throw Percentage
Trevor Siefke (SO) – 72.2%

F i eld Goal Percentage
Hunter Dailey (SO) – 60.6%
Tate Wallen (SO) – 54.2%

Lisbon’s Recent History
Scoring 17 points or more per game
2021-22: Trevor Siefke – 18.6
2020-21: Blayne Brownfield – 23.7
2018-19: Justin Sweeney – 20.1
2017-18: Justin Sweeney – 25.3
2016-17: Justin Sweeney – 19.2
2015-16: Austin Rutecki – 17.9
2014-15: Austin Rutecki – 17.4
2009-10: Todd Padurean – 17.7; William Bowyer – 17.1

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WKBN

Chaney looks to end St. V’s season in regional play

CANTON, Ohio (WKBN) – In 2020, the scheduled Regional Semifinal was set to take place between St. Vincent-St. Mary and Chaney. The pandemic broke and the remainder of the post-season was canceled. Last year, the Irish – led by Malaki Branham’s 37 – topped DeSales 72-50 to win their ninth state championship. Now, the #1 […]
CANTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lisbon, OH
State
Ohio State
City
Columbiana, OH
Local
Ohio Basketball
Local
Ohio Sports
Lisbon, OH
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Sweeney
WKBN

Mobley, Markkanen power Cavaliers past Raptors

Rookie Evan Mobley had 20 points and 17 rebounds, Lauri Markkanen scored 22 and the Cleveland Cavaliers widened their lead on Toronto in the Eastern Conference standings with a 104-96 win over the Raptors.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball Player#Sports#Wkbn#The Blue Devils#Eoac#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Blue Devils
WKBN

MLB reacts angrily to players, season still off

The squabbling sides talked for 95 minutes on the 95th day of the lockout, largely restating their positions to each other. Talks broke off Tuesday after nine days of negotiations in Jupiter, Florida, and Commissioner Rob Manfred canceled the first two series of the season for each team, a total of 91 games.
MLB
WKBN

WKBN

20K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy