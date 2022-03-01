Lisbon boys’ basketball final stats

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Lisbon began the season 7-3 overall before finishing with a 12-11 record.

The Blue Devils featured a number of underclassmen who helped the team to an 8-6 mark in league play led by Trevor Siefke and Hunter Dailey.

Siefke led the team in scoring (18.6) and assists (4.7) while shooting 42.2% from beyond the three-point arc. Dailey contributed 13.1 points and 7.8 boards while making 60.6% of his field goals.

2021-22 Lisbon Blue Devils Boys’ Basketball

Head Coach: Chris Huckshold

Record: 12-11 (8-6), 5th place in EOAC

Individual Leaders

Scoring

Trevor Siefke (SO) – 18.6

Hunter Dailey (SO) – 13.1

Austin Dailey (SO) – 6.2

Hunter Sturgeon (SR) – 6.0

Logan Stauffer (SO) – 4.4

Tate Wallen (SO) – 4.0

Rebounding

Hunter Dailey (SO) – 7.8

Trevor Siefke (SO) – 4.8

Austin Dailey (SO) – 4.5

Assists

Trevor Siefke (SO) – 4.7

S teals

Trevor Siefke (SO) – 1.9

Three-Point Percentage

Trevor Siefke (SO) – 42.2%

Free Throw Percentage

Trevor Siefke (SO) – 72.2%

F i eld Goal Percentage

Hunter Dailey (SO) – 60.6%

Tate Wallen (SO) – 54.2%

Lisbon’s Recent History

Scoring 17 points or more per game

2021-22: Trevor Siefke – 18.6

2020-21: Blayne Brownfield – 23.7

2018-19: Justin Sweeney – 20.1

2017-18: Justin Sweeney – 25.3

2016-17: Justin Sweeney – 19.2

2015-16: Austin Rutecki – 17.9

2014-15: Austin Rutecki – 17.4

2009-10: Todd Padurean – 17.7; William Bowyer – 17.1

