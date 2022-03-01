ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kwanzaa Creator Dr. Maulana Karenga & Malik Zulu Shabazz l The Carl Nelson Show

By Carl Nelson
 3 days ago

Kwanzaa creator Dr. Maulana Karenga closes out Black History month this afternoon. Dr. Karenga will discuss the move to exonerate, Marcus Garvey. Dr. Karenga will also discuss Biden’s pick for the Supreme court. Dr. Karenga, a college professor, will also talk about the information fight on college campuses. Before Dr. Karenga, the head of the Black Lawyers for Justice Malik Zulu Shabazz reviews Bidens Supreme Court nominee and examines the assault on Ukraine.

The Big Show starts on WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM & woldcnews.com at 4 pm ET. 3 pm CT., 1 pm PT.,9 pm GMT. Call in # 800 450 7876 to participate, & listen live also on, 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram .

