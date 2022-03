Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes and his staff are currently in Indianapolis, Indiana for the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine. The Combine, of course, will include many of the best NFL Draft prospects from across the country and it will be just another piece of the puzzle as Holmes and his scouts put together their final big board for the 2022 NFL Draft, which will be held at the end of April.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO