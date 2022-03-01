ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Lebanon, PA

Mount Lebanon police looking for person who vandalized municipal properties with permanent marker

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com
 6 days ago
MOUNT LEBANON — Mount Lebanon police are asking the public for information after someone used a permanent marker to vandalize several municipal properties.

Police believe the vandalism happened on Feb. 22 at around 8 p.m.

The targeted properties include an elementary school, the Mount Lebanon Safety Center, a police vehicle and many private buildings in both Mount Lebanon and the City of Pittsburgh.

Police released photos of the person of interest, although his age in unknown.

If you recognize him, contact Mount Lebanon Police Lieutenant Daniel Hyslop at (412) 440-2034. If calling after business hours, leave a voicemail.

You can remain anonymous.

