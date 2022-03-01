ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Senate Receives Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Supreme Court Nomination Amid Calls To Expedite Confirmation

By Bruce C.T. Wright
BlackAmericaWeb
BlackAmericaWeb
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eIKGX_0eSeMmWl00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=303nCv_0eSeMmWl00

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, speaks after being nominated for the U.S. Supreme Court at the White House in Washington, D.C., on February 25, 2022. | Source: SAUL LOEB / Getty


T he U.S. Senate has received the historic nomination for Ketanji Brown Jackson
‘s historic nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court as calls grow louder for the confirmation process to be expedited.

The Senate Judiciary Committee tweeted Monday that President Joe Biden had forwarded his nomination of Brown Jackson on the same day, which officially opens the start of the confirmation process.

However, there was no other date attached to the brief, formal note Biden sent the Senate Judiciary Committee, which ultimately votes to determine whether as U.S. Supreme Court nominee will be confirmed.

Pointing to how former President Donald Trump successfully forced through the nominations of Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett in a small window of time, advocates are seeking to have the Senate keep that same expeditious energy this time around. But there are fears that Biden and Brown Jackson will experience the same partisan blockade displayed by Senate Republicans after former President Barack Obama ‘s nomination of Merrick Garland was stalled before hitting a brick GOP wall.

Just Democracy, a racial justice coalition, was among groups calling for the swift confirmation of Brown Jackson, who would be the first Black woman to become a sitting justice on the U.S. Supreme Court.

“We urge Congress to move toward a swift confirmation , adhering to a fair and prompt process that Judge Jackson ’s impeccable record and experience demands,” Channel Powe, spokesperson for Just Democracy, said in a statement emailed to NewsOne.

Despite a 50-50 split in the U.S. Senate and Democrats having the tie-breaking vote with Vice President Kalama Harris, there are still fears that Senate Republicans won’t prioritize Brown Jackson’s confirmation process.

“Despite her flawless record, we know that Senate Republicans will inevitably delay Judge Jackson ‘s nomination and question her qualifications,” Color Of Change President Rashad Robinson said in a statement. “They’ve historically shown that they will do whatever it takes to bolster the discriminatory and conservative status quo  – whether it be pushing through the nominations of Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett or hijacking the nomination process for Merrick Garland.”

Robinson emphasized: “We cannot allow for this to happen yet again.”

To be sure, Brown Jackson is among the most overqualified Supreme Court nominees in recent memory.

Jackson was in June confirmed to serve on the Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, making her only the third Black woman to work in that capacity. Prior to that, Jackson had served as a judge for the U.S. District Court of the District of Columbia since 2013.

Jackson was on Obama’s shortlist to replace Supreme Court Associate Justice Antonin Scalia when he died in 2016. She was nominated to the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia by Obama back in 2012.

Notably, Jackson ruled in 2018 that Donald Trump overstepped his authority as the president in an order restricting the ability of federal employees to collectively bargain. Jackson also has a promising record when it comes to health and wellness. In a 2013 case, meatpackers tried to block Obama administration regulations requiring labels to identify an animal’s country of origin. Jackson upheld the rule to which the meatpackers appealed and lost.

In addition to her valuable experience on the bench, Jackson previously worked as a federal public defender and was a U.S. Sentencing Commission member.

Judith Browne Dianis, executive director of the Advancement Project – National , previously told NewsOne that while the prospect of a Black woman on the bench is exciting, the nomination should consider the person’s background and ability to contextualize history and its impact on constitutional interpretations.

“There’s a Black person who sits on the Supreme Court, and when we say we want to Black person on the Supreme Court, we don’t need another repeat of that person,” Browne Dianis said . “It’s the opportunity to have a Black person who understands the history of the Constitution, but also understands how race and the law have been inextricably tied together since the founding of this country.”

SEE ALSO:

OP-ED: For Black Women, Racism, Denial and Disrespect Never End; But Still We Rise

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Historic SCOTUS Nomination Puts A Spotlight On The Need For Court Reform

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XpoKc_0eSeMmWl00

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham predicts that Supreme Court prospect J. Michelle Childs would win more than 10 Republican votes

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham predicted that if Judge Michelle Childs were nominated to the Supreme Court, more than 10 Republicans in the Senate would vote to confirm her. Graham's prediction, coupled with his personal support, offers President Joe Biden his best chance so far of having a relatively smooth confirmation process for his first high court nominee.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Republican Senator Josh Hawley asks Biden's AG Garland to make sure Jake Sullivan, his wife and anyone in his office associated to Hillary's campaign is fully recused from the Durham probe in the wake of spying claims

Republican Sen. Josh Hawley is asking Attorney General Merrick Garland to ensure that the wife of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan anyone who might be 'implicated' in John Durham's probe recuse themselves from the matter. The Missouri Republican pressed Garland in a letter Wednesday after Durham included new 'spying' charges...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Rolling Stone

New Emails Suggest Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas Was Communicating With Ron DeSantis — For Some Strange Reason

Emails obtained by government watchdog group American Oversight suggest that Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has been in regular contact with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. The June 2021 emails, reported by Politico on Friday, were sent by conservative activist Ginni Thomas to someone in the DeSantis administration requesting that the governor join a meeting organized in part by Judicial Watch, a right-wing group that frequently sues public officials. Thomas, the wife of Clarence Thomas, writes that the governor should be familiar with her because, in addition to seeing him at a state dinner at the White House and having interviewed him for...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Stephen Breyer
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Merrick Garland
Person
Brett Kavanaugh
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Antonin Scalia
The Independent

Tucker Carlson says Ketanji Brown Jackson appointment would ‘humiliate’ Supreme Court and make US like Rwanda

Fox News host Tucker Carlson derided President Joe Biden’s nomination of Ketanji Brown Jackson to be the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court. Carlson, who has the highest-rated cable news show, said Mr Biden did not care about the country he led by announcing his intention to nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court. “Let’s say you wanted to humiliate and degrade it and undermine its ancient institutions,” he said. “Well you might take the single most important appointed position in the entire government and announce in public that you were filling that position on...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

The GOP’s real fear about Judge Jackson? That she’s every bit as good as Biden says.

Even before President Biden formally announced his appointment of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court on Friday, the Republican assault began. After congratulating Jackson, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) got right to the politics. “I also understand Judge Jackson was the favored choice of far-left dark money groups,” he said in a statement, “that have spent years attacking the legitimacy and structure of the Court itself.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Democrats#U S Supreme Court#The U S Supreme Court#U S Senate#D C Circuit Court#Republicans#Gop#Democracy
POLITICO

Joe Biden has rejected another Trump request to shield a new set of White House records from the Jan. 6 committee. This time they appear to concern Mike Pence.

There's a Louie Gohmert tie here too. The specifics: In a Feb. 1 letter from White House counsel Dana Remus to the National Archives — which houses Donald Trump’s White House records — Remus indicated that a new tranche of documents sought by Jan. 6 investigators includes “communications concerning the former Vice President’s responsibilities as President of the Senate in certifying the vote of presidential electors on January 6, 2021."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Cleveland.com

Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton blocks floor vote on Marisa Darden’s U.S. Attorney nomination in feud with Justice Department

WASHINGTON, D. C. -- Republican U.S. Senator Tom Cotton from Arkansas on Wednesday stalled full U.S. Senate consideration of Marisa Darden’s nomination to U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Ohio and other Justice Department nominees. Cotton renewed his complaint over the Justice Department’s failure to pay legal bills...
ARKANSAS STATE
MSNBC

Evidence of a White House that might be 'turning the tide'

The first year of Joe Biden’s presidency featured two distinct phases. The first half of the year was the phase the White House found easy to celebrate: An ambitious American Rescue Plan was signed into law; the president negotiated a bipartisan infrastructure package; Covid infection numbers fell to a two-year low as millions were vaccinated; and polls pointed to Biden’s steady popularity. The road ahead appeared bright.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
BlackAmericaWeb

BlackAmericaWeb

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
229K+
Views
ABOUT

A blend of news, entertainment and gossip for Black America.

 https://blackamericaweb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy