Steam Deck Reportedly Already Suffering Major Hardware Problem

By Logan Moore
ComicBook
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleValve may have only just started shipping out Steam Deck orders within the past couple of days, but it looks like the new handheld PC platform could already be suffering some pretty major problems. In recent years, controller "drifting" has become a problem with a number of different platforms. While the...

comicbook.com

PC Gamer

The Steam Deck is already the emulation system of my dreams

Don't tell my boss, but a PlayStation 2 JRPG almost derailed my Steam Deck review. I was prepared to put in some long gaming hours to write about gaming on the Deck, but I wasn't prepared for 15-year-old games to keep distracting me away from my Steam library. I had to tear myself away to play other games on the Steam Deck, and every time I returned to Persona 3 I got a new jolt of excitement because it just worked so damn well.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

How loud is the Steam Deck?

The Steam Deck is loud in the same way that any gaming laptop is loud. Okay, maybe in a different way to how an old Asus or MSI gaming laptop might be loud, with aggressive angles and retina-searing displays of RGB illumination, but the Deck is still certainly no acoustic wallflower.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Does the Steam Deck Throttle?

The short answer is no, the Steam Deck does not throttle. The slightly longer answer is: No, but you can throttle yourself if you really want to. Given the size of the Steam Deck, you'd be forgiven for thinking that the APU at its heart would throttle back when things get toasty. After all, throttling for thermals or battery life is something plenty of users will have seen in high-performance laptops, where the CPU and GPU can be deliberately held back to help with the cooling of the laptop itself.
COMPUTERS
Polygon

Steam Deck needs a kickstand

The Steam Deck needs a kickstand and I’ll be damned if I don’t shout this into oblivion, hoping my frustration wills said kickstand into existence. Why? Because the Steam Deck has a gargantuan collection of low-impact visual novels that can be played with simple taps on the touch screen. And it has tons of shmups with Tate mode (vertical screen) options. And for 2D retro games I’d rather use my own Bluetooth controller. Okay, I admittedly have niche tastes, but I’m not alone!
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Online Users Surprised With New Freebie

Nintendo has released a new Nintendo Switch Online update, which comes with a surprise new freebie for subscribers on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED. While subscribers to the base model and those with the Expansion Pack will have to wait longer for more N64 games, they can now customize their user icons as they wait for more content. This may sound like a basic feature, but it wasn't available previously. That said, this freebie isn't as straightforward as it sounds. And this isn't surprising as nothing is ever straightforward with Nintendo. To unlock a variety of customization options, players will need to spend Platinum Points, which are earned by completing various missions.
VIDEO GAMES
The Verge

Valve says the Steam Deck’s ‘stick drift’ was a bug and it’s already shipped a fix

The first batch of Steam Decks is starting to arrive to the lucky few who could order them on Friday, and a handful of owners have reported stick drift on their devices. But Valve now tells us that what’s going on is a “deadzone calibration issue” — which indicates this is a software problem, not a hardware one — and that the team has already shipped a fix for it.
VIDEO GAMES
