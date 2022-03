Paramount Plus is turning one -- and both new and returning subscribers are invited to the birthday bash. Right now, you can stream with Paramount Plus for as little as $1 a month for the Essential plan or $2 a month for the Premium plan for your first three months of service. Simply enter code BIRTHDAY when signing up to save $4 a month on the Essential plan and $8 a month on the Premium one. Take advantage of these price cuts on monthly plans now through March 8 at 9 a.m. PT (12 p.m. ET).

TV & VIDEOS ・ 6 DAYS AGO