INDIANAPOLIS — Shortly after Josh McDaniels left New England for Las Vegas, three Patriots assistants followed him out the door. Wide receivers coach Mick Lombardi, now the Raiders’ offensive coordinator, offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo and assistant quarterbacks coach Bo Hardegree also swapped their red, white and blue for silver and black. Their exits compounded the problem New England already faced in losing McDaniels, who had served as the team’s offensive coordinator and play-caller each of the past 10 seasons. The Patriots staff suddenly became almost devoid of experienced offensive coaches.

NFL ・ 14 HOURS AGO