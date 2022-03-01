ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Trailer For The Worst Person In The World

By James White
Empire
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe long wait (for UK cinemagoers at least) to see Joachim Trier's award-winning The Worst Person In The World is almost over as it'll be on screens before the month is out. Find the latest trailer for the romantic drama...

www.empireonline.com

KPCW

Friday Film Review--"The Worst Person in the World"

With a title like The Worst Person in the World, I was skeptical of what I was about to watch during a rare trip back to a movie theater. But, having overlooked its screening at Sundance this year, I was intrigued with the dark rom-com drama that follows the twenty-something Julie (played by Renate Reinsve) as she sorts through a quarter-life crisis.
The Guardian

Putin’s Hollywood pals – the stars who snuggled up to the Russian dictator

From Leonardo DiCaprio to Steven Seagal, Tinseltown’s biggest names were once happy to hang out with the invading president. Are they all now cringing? Not entirely. It was one of those surreal moments when light entertainment mugs history. Vladimir Putin crooned the song Blueberry Hill at a children’s charity benefit in St Petersburg in 2010, as a crowd of celebrities – including Sharon Stone, Kevin Costner, Kurt Russell, Goldie Hawn, Gérard Depardieu, Vincent Cassel and Monica Bellucci – clapped along like they were in kindergarten. When the politician reeled off the opening line – “I found my thrill” – thoughts of the Georgian invasion or the poisoning of Alexander Litvinenko didn’t seem to be urgently popping into anyone’s head. Knowing what we know now, the spectacle plays more like Dr Evil’s rendition of Just the Two of Us – but far less funny. In 2022, after Putin’s ruthless assault on Ukraine, the guests present that day must feel very naive, perhaps even ashamed – but they are not the only western celebs who cosied up to Putin. In defence of this bunch, they had been booked to appear by Samuel Aroutiounian, a New Yorker who specialised in bringing Hollywood talent to Russia and later said that he had been unaware Putin would be appearing.
B105

Vengeance Arrives in ‘The Batman’ New Trailer

The NBA All-Star Game featured a special guest appearance by The Batman. He didn’t sub into the game, sadly, but he did debut a new trailer for the movie during the show. And where most of the teasers and clips for the film so far have played up its dark atmosphere and its murder mystery storyline, and hinted at some kind of grand conspiracy at the upper echelons of Gotham City society, this one is much more focused on the action and the excitement. There’s a peppy musical score, lots of fast cuts, and a lot of shots of Robert Pattison’s (the) Batman soaring, swooping, kicking, driving, and shrugging off bullets thanks to his armored Bat-suit.
Person
Anders Danielsen Lie
Person
Joachim Trier
hotnewhiphop.com

Cardi B Defends Offset's Questionable Outfit

Recently, Cardi B and Offset's relationship has been going swimmingly. While they have had their share of ups and downs, the couple seems to have each other's back nowadays. When it comes to gifts, the duo goes all out for one another, especially when it comes to fashion. For Valentine's Day last month, Offset gifted Cardi Chanel bags and an expensive Audemar watch, highlighting is elite style.
Collider

'Worst Roommate Ever' Trailer Showcases Tales of Living With Con-Artists and Murderers

The official trailer for Netflix and Blumhouse Television's upcoming true-crime docuseries, Worst Roommate Ever, has just dropped. The limited series will feature four harrowing real-life tales that follow multiple unsuspecting people who start living with master manipulators, con-artists, and murderers. Worst Roommate Ever will consist of five episodes. The show will premiere on Netflix on March 1.
Distractify

YouTube Star Lil Bo Weep Is Dead at 22, and Fans Are Shocked at the News

Another young internet star has died tragically young. News recently broke that YouTube star Lil Bo Weep had died at the age of 22, and many fans were shocked and dismayed by the news. Lil Bo Weep first began releasing music that she had produced on SoundCloud in 2015, when she was just 15. Now, her father has announced her death on Facebook, leaving many to wonder what happened to her.
Deadline

‘The Worst Person In The World’s Joachim Trier & Renate Reinsve On Finding Universality In A “Strange Scandinavian Way” – Contenders Film: The Nominees

Click here to read the full article. Boasting two Oscar nominations — in the International Feature and Original Screenplay races — Joachim Trier’s lauded The Worst Person in the World is continuing a charmed awards-season run that began last July at the Cannes Film Festival, where lead Renate Reinsve won the Best Actress prize. A humanist story that blends comedy and poignant drama, the film centers on Reinsve’s Julie through good times and bad as she seeks to find herself. Trier and Reinsve both sat down for Deadline’s Contenders Film: The Nominees event, talking about the journey since those first nervous...
CinemaBlend

Tyler Perry Talks Always Being Told Movies With Black Stars Won't Do Well Worldwide As New Madea Movie Hits Milestone

Tyler Perry’s beloved character Madea is back and the statistics are in: a lot of people watched her return. A Madea Homecoming debuted on Netflix last week and quickly became the No. 1 movie on the streamer, not only in the United States but in numerous countries around the world. As Perry celebrates the milestone, he’s reflecting on how the success of the movie opposes the messages the industry initially told him about the viability of his films.
Glamour

Kristen Stewart Accepts Prestigious Award in Completely See-Through Chanel Dress

Kristen Stewart and Chanel have done it again. On March 4, the Spencer star attended the 37 Annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival, where she was awarded the American Riviera Award for her achievements and contributions to the film industry. Presenting the trophy—which has previously been awarded to the likes of Martin Scorsese, Renée Zellweger, and more—was Charlize Theron.
Distractify

Guy Accidentally Texts Screenshot of Woman's Picture Before First Date in Viral TikTok

"First impressions are everything." While it can be argued that our perceptions of people can certainly change over time, the way someone presents themselves to you upon an initial meeting will paint the way that they look at you for a very long time. Let's say in your first meeting with them, you give off a negative vibe and that changes; if you do anything that's perceived "bad" there's a good chance that person will say something along the lines of, "yeah I always had a bad feeling about them."
Popculture

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne Are Leaving the US

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne are headed back to their roots across the pond. According to the Mirror, Ozzy and Sharon are leaving Los Angeles in order to move back to the United Kingdom. During an interview with the publication, Ozzy explained that they were making the move because of the increasing tax rates that they would face if they continue to reside in California.
Deadline

Laurel Goodwin Dies: Elvis Presley Co-Star, Last Surviving Cast Member Of ‘Star Trek’ Pilot, Was 79

Click here to read the full article. Laurel Goodwin, an actor who made her movie debut at age 19 opposite Elvis Presley in the 1962 feature Girls! Girls! Girls! and four years later played a crew member in the original, failed Star Trek pilot starring Jeffery Hunter, died February 25. She was 79. Her death was announced by her sister Maureen Scott. A cause was not disclosed. Born in Wichita, Kansas, and relocating to California with her family during World War II, Goodwin studied drama at San Francisco State University and was soon signed to a contract with Paramount Pictures. She debuted...
