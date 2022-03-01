ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Nemaura Medical Recognized As Innovator Of The Year

By InvestorBrandNetwork
Benzinga
Benzinga
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ: NMRD), a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing noninvasive wearable diagnostic devices and supporting personalized lifestyle coaching programs, today announced its receipt of the top award...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Signifier Medical Technologies is Granted HCPCS Codes for eXciteOSA to Help Patients Access Innovative Technology

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 22, 2022-- Signifier Medical Technologies LLC, a Boston-based medical technology company, announced today that the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) established two new Level II Healthcare Common Procedure Coding System (HCPCS) codes to describe eXcite OSA, the first-ever FDA authorized de-novo device for daytime treatment of mild obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and primary snoring. The CMS coding decision was published on February 16, 2022 and the following codes will become effective on April 1, 2022:
ELECTRONICS
Benzinga

G Medical Innovations' Subsidiary Expands COVID-19 Testing To Additional Locations In California

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd's (NASDAQ: GMVD) subsidiary, G Medical Tests and Services Inc, expanded its COVID-19 testing services to more than 150+ additional locations across California. The new testing sites include theme parks, schools, commercial properties, office complexes, public buildings, and mobile facilities. G Medical acquired the business conducting...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Ant Group Recognized as Top 100 Global Innovator 2022

HANGZHOU, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 23, 2022-- Ant Group has been named a Top 100 Global Innovator ™ 2022. The annual list from Clarivate ™, a global leader in providing trusted information and insights to accelerate the pace of innovation, identifies organizations at the pinnacle of the global innovation landscape by measuring excellence focused on exceptional consistency and scale in innovativeness.
ECONOMY
beckershospitalreview.com

Innovation

From the future of remote patient monitoring to how the U.S. can improve its health data reporting systems, here are seven quotes about the role of innovation in healthcare hospital executives have shared with Becker's Hospital Review in 2022:. Thomas Graham, MD. Chief Innovation and Transformation Officer at Kettering (Ohio)...
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
HackerNoon

Thrilled to be Recognized as Contributor of the Year - Data Science & Data Analytics

Hey everyone, I am Karthik Karunakaran, CEO of Xtract.io which offers innovative data management, data extraction, business intelligence, workflow management, and location data services powered by AI and ML. We are happy to be contributing to Hackernoon community and winning two prestigious titles - Data Analytics and Data Science. Thank you for dropping by and giving my speech a quick read.
SCIENCE
Benzinga

Why Bank Of America Shares Are Sliding Today

Bank Of America Corp (NYSE: BAC) is trading lower Monday amid continued escalation of the Russia-Ukraine conflict as investors continue to weigh the economic impacts of Russian sanctions. Big banks, like BofA, have trillions of dollars of assets and exposure to the global economy, so when geopolitical events like Russia's...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Innovation#Mobile Application#Sms Text#Medical Device#Nmrd#Medtech#Life Sciences#Nemaura Medical Inc#Ce#Cgm#Pma#The U S Fda#Probeat
Benzinga

Nemaura Medical Producing What Was Thought To Be Implausible

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ: NMRD) has long focused on its corporate mission to develop non-invasive wearable diagnostic devices designed to help diabetic and near-diabetic patients monitor blood glucose levels by measuring blood markers at the surface of the skin. Its revolutionary sugarBEAT(R) constant glucose monitoring (“CGM”) device provides users with non-invasive glucose monitoring. Recently, the company released the MiBoKo application, an offering that uses a non-invasive glucose sensor to determine users’ Metabolic Score, which is based on glucose tolerance or insulin resistance. Nemaura Medical’s efforts come amid a rise in the global diabetic population that has led to an exponential increase in the use of CGM devices, which provide both diabetic and pre-diabetic individuals with early detection of hypo and hyperglycemic conditions. A report forecasts the blood glucose monitoring system market to grow at a CAGR of 9.6% between 2021 and 2026 to reach $27.2 billion (https://ibn.fm/tIn7l). A recent article reads, “With constant glucose monitoring devices rapidly gaining proponents amongst endocrinologists and the public alike, Nemaura Medica has set out to produce what was hitherto thought to be implausible — a revolutionary product through which patients can monitor their sugar levels without needles or the need for the individual to puncture their skin.”
TECHNOLOGY
Forbes

This Startup Ecosystem In Japan Is Powering Medical Innovation

Imagine being able to reverse vision loss with a single injection. A Japanese startup is working on a simple gene therapy that would improve the quality of life for thousands of people with retinitis pigmentosa, a disease that causes blindness. Fostering such innovative startups and driving technological development to address...
HEALTH
Fortune

Millennial and Gen Z workers are fueling the Great Resignation by rage quitting, and they have no regrets

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. S. was only a few months into a new job when she quit via email following an upsetting meeting with her manager. The 28-year-old, New York City–based journalist, who asked to remain anonymous because she fears retaliation from her former employer, had enough of the toxic workplace. The final straw came when her boss force-muted her during a Zoom editorial meeting when they were having a contentious conversation about a story she was writing.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
FDA
Benzinga

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Moderna Outlines Steps For mRNA Tech Advancement, Voyager-Novartis Strike Licensing Deal, Valneva Reports Positive Chikungunya Shot Readout

Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours:. Moderna Announces 4 Initiatives To Advance mRNA Vaccines As Preventative Options For Infectious Diseases. Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) announced four initiatives to advance mRNA vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. They include its global public health...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

Google To Snap This Cyber Security Firm At 57% Premium

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google agreed to acquire Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNDT) for $23 per share in an all-cash transaction valued at ~$5.4 billion. Mandiant's more than 600 consultants currently respond to thousands of security breaches each year. The offer price represents a 57% premium to the 10-day...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Shiba Inu Whale Buys 442B SHIB Tokens Worth $11M

An Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) whale purchased 442.6 billion Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) tokens in a single transfer worth $11.9 million. What Happened: On Wednesday, wallet address tracker WhaleStats picked up a large transaction on the blockchain. A wallet address acquired 442,637,867,858 SHIB tokens worth $11,969,061 at the time. The buyer...
PETS
optometrytimes.com

Orbis International celebrates 40 years of innovation

The nonprofit has continually reached for new heights in the fight against avoidable blindness. Orbis International is celebrating 40 years of innovation to fight avoidable blindness around the world, commemorating the debut flight of its Flying Eye Hospital, a fully accredited ophthalmic teaching hospital on board a plane that launched a legacy that has continued to define Orbis over the past four decades.
ADVOCACY
Seeking Alpha

Globus Medical Continues To Flex Its Innovation Muscles To Drive Share Growth

Globus has continued to gain share in the U.S. spine market, helping to drive a decent Q4'21 revenue beat while robotics-related demand remains strong. Operationally, it's hard for me to pick any nits with respect to Globus Medical's (GMED) ongoing performance. I think Globus is a good case study on the value of ongoing innovation and really understanding what can drive value with customers - Globus has arguably been the pioneer in robotics for spine surgery, and it has had a noticeable effect on sales momentum and market share, leaving former "robotics skeptics" like NuVasive (NUVA) scrambling to catch up.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Insiders Buying These 4 Penny Stocks

[TODAY ONLY] Get 2 fully researched, winning options trade alerts sent straight to your inbox and SMS from full-time trader Nic Chahine! Click Here Now to Get Started!. US crude oil futures surged to their strongest levels since 2008 early this morning, amid the risk of Western ban on Russia’s oil imports. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
31K+
Followers
112K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy