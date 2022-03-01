The Anthony Gargano Show 3-1-2022

Samoa Joe made an appearance on Busted Open Radio to discuss a wide range of topics. Here are the highlights:. “I liked it all [the rollout for the ROH Hall of Fame honorees]. You know, really I do. I think when it comes to things, especially you know, being put into a Hall of Fame or accolades being bestowed upon you by others, you know, it’s their memories that have created this person that they enjoy so much so, you know, I’m not too picky as far as whatever work people enjoyed that they put on that [Samoa Joe’s Hall of Fame episode on ROH TV], that they enjoyed and I’m very, very happy with the decisions that they made. As for my fellow inductees, I agree with all of them 120 percent. All of them were there in the company’s infancy and really held Ring of Honor together through some tough times and really helped it flourish. I think the only snub that I’m concerned with, that you know, it’s something I’m not overly critical with — you can only put in so many people — is Homicide. Really, when you talk about the early days of Ring of Honor, guys who held that locker room together, guys who were consistently put upon to main event and if I wasn’t champion or put upon to spice things up and be a workhorse, Homicide was one of those guys. So I mean, other than that, I think it was a great first class and I look forward to seeing Homicide in the second class forthcoming.”

WWE ・ 17 HOURS AGO