The first line of Johnny Gaudreau, Elias Lindholm and Matthew Tkachuk is untouched. It’s a great line and doesn’t need any adjustments. The new second line features Blake Coleman, Mikael Backlund and Trevor Lewis. The trio has spent 16:49 together at five-on-five this season (all time-on-ice stats here are via Natural Stat Trick). Backlund and Coleman have been together for much of the season, though, with 504:34 together. (The coaching staff appears to really like forward pairings.)

NHL ・ 19 HOURS AGO