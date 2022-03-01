Anaheim recorded hottest temperature in U.S. on Monday: NWS

Anaheim reached 90 degrees Monday, a temperature that was not only the warmest in Southern California but also the hottest in the U.S., according to National Weather Service data.

The temperature was recorded as warmer weather, along with gusty Santa Ana winds, returned to the Southland to end February.

In Burbank, it hit 87 degrees, tying the record high for the day that was set back in 1967, the weather service’s Los Angeles office reported.

Tuesday is also shaping up to be another balmy day in Southern California, with temperatures already reaching into the 80s in some parts during the morning hours.

By 10:45 a.m., NWS was monitoring four potential areas where the daily high could break a local record: Los Angeles International Airport, Camarillo, Oxnard and, for a second straight day, Burbank.

As for Monday’s temperatures, Anaheim was more than 100 degrees hotter than the coldest temperature recorded in the U.S.

That distinction belonged to the area of Pittsburg, New Hampshire, where it plummeted to a freezing -26 degrees, according to the weather service .

