Video Games

March 2022 Humble Choice Now Available

By Jeremy Peeples on March 1, 2022
hardcoregamer.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new month is upon us and with it comes a new lineup of games in the Humble Choice. It’s a big month overall, with the return of AAA...

hardcoregamer.com

Comments / 0

ComicBook

Epic Games Store Makes One of Its Highest-Rated Games Free

The Epic Games Store has a new free game, and it's one of the digital PC storefront's highest-rated games. Unfortunately, if you're on Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X or any other platform that isn't PC, you're not eligible for this free game. You have to be an Epic Games Store user on PC. That said, even if you don't currently own a PC that can play the free game, we recommend you create an account and claim the offer. Having an Epic Games Store account costs nothing, and you never know in the future when you will have a PC that can play games. And for what it's worth, just about any PC or laptop should be able to run the game with minimal problems as it's not very technically demanding.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

"Disappointing" PlayStation Plus March 2022 Free Games Unveiled Early

Welcome back, Dealabs! I have to be honest, I was starting to get a little worried that something had happened to our PlayStation Plus leaker. For the last seven or eight months in 2021, the a forum user by the name of billbil-kun over at French outlet managed to reliably leak the free PlayStation Plus games with pinpoint accuracy. This was usually just a few days before Sony would officially announce the lineup.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

PlayStation Users Can Grab A Bunch New Free Games Right Now

Consider this your friendly reminder that the latest batch of free PlayStation games are available to download right this second. Late last month, Sony confirmed that PlayStation Plus subscribers would be able to download EA Sports UFC 4, Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-shot Adventure, and Planet Coaster: Console Edition as part of PS Plus' February 2022 lineup.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Deus Ex and System Shock creator has a new game in the works

Warren Spector, the acclaimed video game producer behind Deus Ex, System Shock, and Epic Mickey, is heading the development of a brand new title. The upcoming game is under development at OtherSide Entertainment, the same studio currently working on System Shock 3, and is described as an immersive sim (think Deathloop or BioShock).
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Mass Effect Legendary Edition Cheapest Price Yet for Charity

Mass Effect Legendary Edition has been out for a while, yet it's hard to ever find for cheaper than $30. That said, the game is now available via EA Play, which means it's available via Xbox Game Pass, so this could change going forward. Perhaps ushering in this change is its new price via Humble Bundle, which has included the remastered trilogy in its Humble Choice bundle for $12. In other words, you can get the game, and other titles, for just $12. An added bonus is five percent of your subscription goes to charity, or more specifically, Lotus Outreach International.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Game#The Humble Choice#Nickelodeon#Red Solstice 3#Police Stories
The Verge

Microsoft Flight Simulator can now run on Xbox One thanks to Xbox Cloud Gaming

Microsoft Flight Simulator is launching on Xbox Cloud Gaming today, allowing Xbox One owners to access the game for the first time. The Xbox Series X / S exclusive was previously only playable on the latest Xbox consoles, but you can now play Microsoft Flight Simulator through a web browser, on Android and iOS devices, and on Xbox One consoles.
VIDEO GAMES
epicstream.com

PlayStation Plus Free Games For March 2022 Release Date, Titles & Teasers: Ark: Survival Evolved, Ghostrunner, Team Sonic Racing And More

Here are the confirmed PlayStation Plus Free Games for March 2022. Sony has officially revealed the new lineup of free games that would come to PlayStation Plus in March 2022. The company’s official announcement came just days after a leak revealed two of the three suspected free games to be made available in the subscription service next month.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Kirby And The Forgotten Land’ demo is available now

A demo is now available for Kirby And The Forgotten Land, which is launching on Nintendo Switch later this month. The demo contains three levels from the first world in Kirby And The Forgotten Land and includes a boss fight and trial of the new Mouthful Mode. Players can download the demo now and try out the game ahead of its launch on March 25 (via Eurogamer).
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Boss Breaks Silence on Xbox Game Pass Price Increase Concerns

Xbox Game Pass on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC is only $10 a month. For an extra $5 a month, Xbox users can upgrade to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which adds Xbox Live Gold, EA Play, limited-time perks, and more to the package. There's no denying that at its current pricing, both tiers offer incredible and unmatched value. The longer this goes on though, the more and more anticipation builds for a price increase. And a price increase will happen. It's inevitable, if not purely because of inflation. That said, Xbox boss Phil Spencer suggests a price increase isn't in the pipeline at the moment.
BUSINESS
d1softballnews.com

They imagine Elden Ring as a PS1 game and the result is epic

Elden Ring is out now for PlayStation, Xbox and PC consoles with an open-world role-playing game from the creators of Dark Souls that has earned unanimous critical acclaim as one of the highest-rated games of all time. Its about FromSoftware’s biggest and most ambitious game to date, but what would have happened to Elden Ring if it had come out at the time of PS1. A user has created a nice demake of Elden Ring so we can get an idea.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

PlayStation Plus Confirms Five Free Games For March 2022

PlayStation Plus has confirmed that subscribers will see a whopping five free video games in March 2022. Sony has officially confirmed today's earlier leak, revealing that the colourful racer Team Sonic Racer and open-world survival game Ark: Survival Evolved will be available to download for PlayStation 4 users from March 1.
VIDEO GAMES
ClutchPoints

New to Netflix this Weekend (February 4-6)

We’re down with the first week of February. As a reward, you deserve to watch these shows that are new to Netflix this Weekend of February 4-6, 2022. Spoiler alert, there isn’t a lot of them. But since we think you deserve more than that, there’s a little bonus for you towards the end. So, cheer up! There’s still a great weekend ahead.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Xbox Game Pass Reveals New Games for March 2022

It's now officially March, which means that Microsoft has today kicked off the new month by revealing which titles will soon be coming to Xbox Game Pass. As we have come to expect from Xbox Game Pass in the past, two waves of new titles should be coming to the subscription platform before March comes to a close. And while we don't know every game that will arrive in this month, we now know what to expect in the first half.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

The best Resident Evil games are coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X

Resident Evil 7, and the remakes of Resident Evil 2 and 3 will be re-released on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S later this year, Capcom has announced. All three Resident Evil titles will be tweaked to take advantage of the consoles’ next-gen hardware and will feature ray tracing, higher framerates, and 3D audio. The PS5 versions of the games will also take advantage of the PS5 DualSense’s haptic feedback and adaptive triggers.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Life is Strange developer plans to release six games by end of 2025

Life is Strange developer Dontnod has revealed ambitious plans to release several games across the next few years - though it hasn’t said what any of them are. The Parisian company, which recently opened a subsidiary studio in Montreal, has six in-house projects on the go. They’re all expected to launch between 2022 and 2025. Announcing the news in a business review, Dontnod emphasised a commitment to its two great successes: Life is Strange and Vampyr.
VIDEO GAMES

